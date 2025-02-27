Greenberg Traurig Adds Experienced Real Estate Lawyer Sean P. Nehill to Growing Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Sean P. Nehill as of counsel in Boston.

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Sean P. Nehill as of counsel in Boston. Leveraging his nearly 16 years of public-sector experience with the Boston Planning Department (BPD) and the city of Boston, Nehill focuses on a range of real estate matters including zoning, permitting, land use, and commercial transactions.

At the BPD, Nehill negotiated and structured permitting documents under Article 80 of the Boston Zoning Code and the Inclusionary Development Policy. Notably, he was involved in the negotiation and sale of the city of Boston's Winthrop Square Garage, a significant public land transfer resulting in over $150 million to support the city. He also advised on legal issues related to the management and disposition of the agency's real estate portfolio in the Charlestown Navy Yard and the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. Further, he provided counsel on obligations arising under the Open Meeting Law, Public Records Law, Conflict of Interest Law, and public procurement law.

Nehill has represented public agencies before the Attorney General's Division of Open Government, the Attorney General's Bid Unit, the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Division of Public Records, and other investigatory bodies.

Prior to the BPD, Nehill served as an assistant corporation counsel for the city of Boston. His responsibilities included representing the city in tax litigation matters before the Land Court and providing in-house counsel to various city departments. He also defended these city departments in litigation matters ranging from breach of contract actions to complaints alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act.

"Sean's deep understanding of the real estate regulatory landscape, coupled with his extensive experience in zoning, permitting, land use, and complex real estate transactions, will be an invaluable asset to our clients," said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. "His public-sector experience, including his role in major Boston real estate projects, aligns with our firm's commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven counsel. We look forward to the insight and expertise Sean will bring to our growing Real Estate Practice in Boston."

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig's Boston office and its renowned Real Estate Practice," Nehill said. "The firm's collaborative, business-minded approach to real estate law, combined with its deep bench of talented attorneys, presents a unique opportunity to leverage my experience in zoning, permitting, and complex transactions. Greenberg Traurig's national platform and commitment to innovation make it the ideal place for me to continue helping clients navigate the evolving real estate landscape in Boston and beyond."

