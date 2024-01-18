Greenberg Traurig Adds FinTech Sandbox Regulator Shane Foster in Phoenix

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Shane Foster as shareholder

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Shane Foster as shareholder.

Foster, who will be based in the firm's Phoenix office, previously served as the chief deputy director at the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI), where he managed the agency's legal team and oversaw the agency's enforcement and examination programs for financial services and insurance companies and the chartering of depository institutions. Foster will focus his national practice on regulatory matters in areas such as banking, money transmission, lending, and fintech, among others.

"Shane is a well-respected attorney in Arizona who has held high-level positions at important state agencies," Nicole M. Goodwin and Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Phoenix office, said in a joint statement. "Because of his diligent work ethic, Shane stays informed of federal law and policy developments in the evolving financial services industry so he can better guide clients on innovative legal strategies."

Before DIFI, Foster served as assistant attorney general and as senior litigation counsel in the Arizona Attorney General's Office, where he also co-led the administration of Arizona's first-in-the-nation fintech regulatory sandbox. As such, Foster's practice extends to the use of new technologies in the financial services sector such as blockchain, digital payments, and artificial intelligence, among others.

"With his previous position at a state regulator, Shane brings to the firm invaluable experience and a deep understanding of the regulatory issues our clients face," said Richard M. Cutshall and William B. Mack, co-chairs of the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. "Our firm has seen a growing need for these legal services, and as such added Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor in Los Angeles and Tim Dolan and Sierra M. Taylor in London as regulatory-focused attorneys last year."

Foster also plans to work on matters within the firm's American Indian Law Practice that intersect with the financial and regulatory sectors. While in law school, Foster served as a law clerk to the Gila River Indian Community's Tribal General Counsel. He is a member of the Navajo Nation; Foster's grandfather served as a Navajo Code Talker during World War II, one of a few hundred Navajo military members who used their language as an unbreakable "code" to communicate across enemy lines.

Foster received his J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. from Brigham Young University. He is admitted to practice law in Arizona and New York.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group has wide-ranging experience assisting national, regional and local clients in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. The national team of skilled attorneys works with clients as they face regulatory, litigation, legislative, supervision, examination, licensing, compliance and governance matters. Greenberg Traurig's regulatory attorneys regularly advise banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, mortgage lenders and servicers, payday lenders, consumer finance companies, registered and private investment funds, debt collectors and other financial institutions in complying with state and federal regulatory requirements and interfacing with governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP