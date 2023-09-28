Greenberg Traurig Adds First-Chair Labor & Employment Litigator Nick SanFilippo in Northern Virginia

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added first-chair trial lawyer Nicholas D. SanFilippo to its Labor & Employment Practice. SanFilippo joins the firm's Northern Virginia office from McGuireWoods, where he was a partner in the Labor & Employment department.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added first-chair trial lawyer Nicholas D. SanFilippo to its Labor & Employment Practice. SanFilippo joins the firm's Northern Virginia office from McGuireWoods, where he was a partner in the Labor & Employment department.

SanFilippo's career has been dedicated to helping his clients, including financial services companies, government contractors, hospitality businesses, and private equity firms, strategically navigate highly sensitive matters with candor and a business-first mindset. His labor and employment practice includes advising clients on numerous issues including restrictive covenants, employment contracts, the Uniform Trade Secrets Act, and tort claims, including defamation, conversion, breach of fiduciary duty, wrongful discharge, conspiracy, and tortious interference.

SanFilippo also has built a significant practice advising closely held businesses, trusts and estates, and family offices through major crises of ownership such as business divorces and other wealth management litigation issues.

"Greenberg Traurig offers a platform that will allow me to serve my clients in more markets nationally while joining a highly respected and successful full-service Northern Virginia litigation team that can still offer flexibility and a personal touch for our clients," SanFilippo said. "Mix that in with the incredible people and culture the firm has developed here, and you can understand why I am so excited to join."

SanFilippo's addition follows other growth for Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Litigation Practice, including the recent addition of first-chair construction litigator Mark E. Shaffer in March.

"Our Northern Virginia Litigation Practice is a regional powerhouse with a record of success for clients ranging from multinational corporations to exciting tech and real estate startups, and we are now even stronger with Nick and his labor and employment experience on the team," said Michael R. Sklaire, co-managing shareholder of the Northern Virginia office.

"I am excited to add Nick's exceptional experience and tenacity to our practice, and I look forward to watching him continue to grow with us here at Greenberg Traurig," said James N. Boudreau, co-chair of the Global Labor & Employment Practice.

"Northern Virginia has always been a hub for transformational and innovative businesses, and with that comes a need for sophisticated, soup-to-nuts counsel," said Ernest Lamont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig. "Our Northern Virginia litigators are among the most experienced and successful in the region and adding Nick's practice to our existing deep industry experience in real estate, data centers, technology, and financial services solidifies Greenberg Traurig as a standout player in the region."

