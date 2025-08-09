Greenberg Traurig Adds Former CFPB Senior Counsel Noah N. Gillespie to Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Noah N. Gillespie as of counsel in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Noah N. Gillespie as of counsel in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Gillespie joins the firm from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he served as senior counsel in the Office of Law & Policy, bringing extensive regulatory expertise and deep insight into federal consumer financial protection laws.

Gillespie's addition continues the growth trajectory over the last year that has included former regulators Shane Foster in Phoenix and Jera L. Bradshaw in Dallas, and the team of Lisa M. Lanham in New York and Miami and Rinaldo Martinez in Washington, D.C.

Gillespie helps financial institutions, payment processors, money services businesses, and fintech companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes to bring innovative consumer financial products and services to market. He provides practical counsel on federal and state consumer compliance, licensing, and regulatory requirements across banking, payments, and digital finance sectors, translating complex statutory and regulatory requirements into actionable operational guidance.

"Noah's addition continues to strengthen our ability to help clients navigate an evolving and increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Marina Olman-Pal, co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. "His unique perspective from the CFPB, combined with his practical approach to compliance challenges, aligns with our strategic vision of providing clients with practical and comprehensive regulatory guidance that enables clients to innovate and respond to market demand."

Drawing on his experience at the CFPB, where he addressed cutting-edge legal issues alongside the agency's general counsel, Gillespie provides insight into rulemaking and enforcement activities, including in relation to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, Truth in Lending Act, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and Fair Credit Reporting Act. He has a particular focus on emerging industries including cryptocurrency integration, cybersecurity standards, and digital payment products.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2022947824, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP