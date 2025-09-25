Greenberg Traurig Adds Former DOJ Assistant Section Chief to Environmental Practice in Washington, D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Stacey Bosshardt, a former assistant section chief in the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division, as a shareholder in the Environmental practice based in the Washington, D.C. office.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Stacey Bosshardt, a former assistant section chief in the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division, as a shareholder in the Environmental practice based in the Washington, D.C. office. She joins the firm from Perkins Coie LLP.

Bosshardt brings extensive experience leading complex environmental, natural resources, administrative law, and public lands matters for clients in the mining, transmission, renewable energy, and real estate sectors, as well as on behalf of tribal, state, and local government entities. She defends permits and approvals for major infrastructure projects, including transmission lines, public transit projects, renewable energy facilities, pipelines, and mining operations — in high-stakes litigation nationwide, and has defended challenges to federal regulations as well.

"As our clients continue to invest in an increasing number of opportunities across energy, infrastructure, mining, and other areas, our Environmental practice also continues to grow to meet that increased demand," said Kerri L. Barsh and Christopher J. Neumann, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Environmental practice. "Stacey brings exceptional skill in high-stakes and high-profile environmental matters. With a proven track record of success in courts across the country, combined with a deep understanding of federal statutes and regulatory frameworks, she is a highly strategic and welcome addition to our team."

Before entering private practice, Bosshardt had a distinguished government career serving as trial counsel and assistant section chief at the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division, where she received multiple awards, including Special Commendations for Outstanding Service, for her successful defense of the Department of Interior's decision permitting the upgrade of a high-voltage transmission line in a National Park; her work on teams defending the "Waters of the United States" rule and the government's response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill; and her defense of a Department of Interior decision to reject a land exchange that would have allowed a road to be built in a National Wildlife Refuge.

Bosshardt also served as ethics adviser to the White House Counsel's Office and as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs' special investigation into the government's response to Hurricane Katrina. She began her career clerking for a U.S. District Court judge in the Southern District of New York.

Bosshardt's practice focuses on cases involving federal environmental statutes, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act, Clean Water Act, Federal Land Policy Management Act, Mineral Leasing Act, and Administrative Procedure Act.

She is a member of the New York, California, and D.C. bars, as well as multiple federal district and appellate courts and the Supreme Court of the United States. She is an active and longstanding member of the D.C. Bar's Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Community, and was elected in the 2025 D.C. Bar elections to the Steering Committee of the Administrative Law Community. She is also a member of the William B. Bryant Inn of Court. She writes frequently about administrative and environmental law topics, and has spoken on panels at American Bar Association, PLI, Environmental Law Institute, state bar association and industry group events.

"Our D.C. office continues to grow with lawyers like Stacey, whose backgrounds often include experience in high-level government positions with a proven track record delivering for clients, topped off with an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns with our collaborative culture," said Ernest LaMont Greer, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office and co-president of the firm. "We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to the firm and into the D.C. office."

Bosshardt's addition continues Greenberg Traurig's significant investment in expanding its environmental capabilities nationwide. The firm recently added environmental attorney Lauren Hammond in Denver from the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as a group of Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources shareholders in Denver, including Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin.

In just the last six months, Greenberg Traurig has brought on lawyers with experience at some of the most critical government agencies for environmental law, adding them in key markets like Colorado, D.C., Florida, and New York. This hiring strategy has added considerable depth at a time when clients are seeking clarity in the evolving regulatory landscape and investing in projects demanding knowledge in areas such as the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and NEPA.

"I was inspired to join Greenberg Traurig because I've seen the firm's commitment to growing and investing in its national environmental capabilities, and I'm excited to help be part of that story," Bosshardt said. "I've watched some of my new colleagues at GT in action over the years and know they are outstanding at what they do. The firm's dedication to building a premier Environmental Practice, combined with its international platform and collaborative culture, creates an ideal environment to serve clients facing environmental challenges."

She earned her J.D., cum laude, from New York University School of Law, where she served as an editor of the New York University Law Review, and her B.A., with honors, from The University of Chicago.

