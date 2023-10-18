Greenberg Traurig Adds Former Hakkasan Group General Counsel Brandon Roos

Firm Continues to Expand in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP strengthened its global Hospitality and Restaurant Industry practices with the addition of Shareholder Brandon Roos, who re-joined the firm's Las Vegas office.

Roos was most recently in-house counsel at hospitality, restaurant, and nightlife powerhouses Hakkasan Group and TAO Group, launching the general counsel role for the former and managing legal matters for a portfolio of more than 60 restaurant, nightlife, and lounge venues worldwide. He helped guide Hakkasan during a period of significant growth, including doubling its global restaurant footprint. The broad responsibilities of a general counsel equipped Roos with diverse experience critical for companies expanding globally and those in the hospitality and nightlife industries.

"Brandon's experience helping companies grow their business will make him a great addition to our office and firm" said Michael J. Bonner and Jim Mace, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Las Vegas office. "His previous experience as a litigator and in house counsel allows him to provide a broad perspective and innovative legal strategies for our clients when they need it most."

Roos's wide-ranging experience includes handling complex business transactions and management agreements in international jurisdictions including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Mexico. He has negotiated artist engagement agreements with talent agencies and artist management teams, which formed the baseline agreement for nightlife and daylife talent residencies. Roos also has prepared numerous licensing and management agreements on behalf of venues located in properties owned by two of the world's largest international gaming and hospitality companies. He has experience strategizing with company leadership on the direction of business growth; handling labor and union issues; and representing clients in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investments, securities offerings for public and private companies, and disputes.

"Greenberg Traurig is like family to me," Roos said. "I have deep relationships here, and when I wanted to return to private practice after more than a decade in-house, I couldn't conceive of practicing anywhere else. I'm thrilled to re-join my mentor, Mark E. Ferrario, and so many friends at the firm, while broadening the scope of my work and tapping into the firm's unmatched global platform."

"Brandon's experience makes him a terrific addition to our team," said Riley Lagesen, shareholder and chair of the firm's global Restaurant Industry practice. "It's great to have him back at Greenberg Traurig."

"Brandon is returning to us with the invaluable experience of acting as a trusted advisor to executives and boards of directors at the highest level of an organization including in the hospitality, restaurant, and nightlife sectors which are important here in Las Vegas and in markets across the firm," said Ferrario, a shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Construction Law practice.

Roos received a J.D., cum laude, and a B.S. from the University of Minnesota. He is licensed to practice law in Nevada.

About Greenberg Traurig's Restaurant Industry Group Practice: The firm's Global Restaurant Industry Group leverages its deep experience representing some of the world's most recognized restaurant brands. The team is ranked in Chambers & Partners and was named Law Firm of the Year for Franchise Law in U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." The multidisciplinary group represents clients on a broad range of issues in the sector, including those involving corporate, franchising, tax, real estate, labor and employment, benefits, intellectual property, regulatory, or data, privacy, and cybersecurity matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Hospitality Group: Greenberg Traurig's Hospitality Group advises developers, owners and operators of hotel, resort and club properties, as well as governments, private government corporations, governmental and private financial institutions, and financial consultants on virtually all aspects of their involvement in the hospitality industry in the United States, the Americas, and overseas. Our multidisciplinary team brings corporate, real estate, tax, and environmental attorneys together with recognized industry leaders experienced in the development and financing of hotel and resort properties, as well as the design and implementation of club and resort membership programs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

