Greenberg Traurig Adds Former Indiana Gaming Commission Leader Dennis Edward Mullen to Growing Gaming Practice

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Gaming Practice with the addition of Dennis Edward Mullen as of counsel in the firm's Chicago office. Mullen joins from the Indiana Gaming Commission, where he served as acting executive director and general counsel, overseeing regulation of Indiana's multibillion-dollar gaming industry.

This strategic hire continues Greenberg Traurig's aggressive expansion in the gaming sector, following the recent additions of Shareholders Alexandra "Ali" Bartlett and Rajat R. Shah earlier this year, along with veteran gaming attorney Terence M. Dunleavy in 2024.

A proud Indiana native and graduate of both DePauw University and Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Mullen brings unparalleled regulatory insight from his decade-long tenure at the Indiana Gaming Commission. During his leadership, he oversaw a comprehensive gaming ecosystem covering casinos, sports wagering, paid fantasy sports, charity gaming, and combat sports, managing a 250-person team while collaborating closely with legislators and industry leaders.

"Having someone who has written the rules and guided policy development gives our clients access to insights that simply can't be replicated," said Edward R. Winkofsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Gaming Practice. "His experience perfectly complements the strengths of our practice, particularly those of Ali and Rajat who recently joined us. This combination of regulatory, corporate, and transactional experience positions us to handle both the vital day-to-day issues and the most sophisticated matters in the gaming industry."

Mullen played an integral role in creating Indiana's sports wagering regulatory framework following the passage of enabling legislation, helping establish the state as a leader in regulated sports betting. His innovative work included developing the Indiana Gaming Commission's Change Management Directive, which has been adopted by other jurisdictions and referenced in industry white papers as a best practice model. He was recognized by Global Gaming Business magazine as one of the "40 Under 40 Emerging Leaders in Gaming" in 2021.

Throughout his government service, Mullen advised gaming commissioners on complex regulatory matters, managed high-stakes licensing processes including competitive casino licensing, and served as the primary liaison between regulators and industry executives on operational matters ranging from debt transactions to ownership transfers and asset acquisitions. Before his gaming commission service, Mullen served as deputy attorney general in Indiana's Civil Litigation Section, representing the state and its agencies in both state and federal courts.

"Dennis represents the kind of strategic addition that strengthens our platform and enhances our ability to serve clients at the highest level," said Brian L. Duffy, CEO of Greenberg Traurig. "His deep regulatory experience and established credibility across the gaming industry make him an asset to our clients in this space and across the firm."

"I chose to join Greenberg Traurig because of the firm's commitment to excellence and its comprehensive approach to serving gaming industry clients," Mullen said. "The Greenberg Traurig platform, particularly the caliber of attorneys in the Gaming practice and in practice areas critical to this industry, creates an unmatched opportunity to help clients navigate the complex and novel issues facing the gaming industry."

Mullen maintains active community involvement, currently serving as a board member of Beyond Monumental and holding professional certifications, including Certified Information Privacy Manager from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

