Greenberg Traurig Adds Former TTAB Judge, Bolstering Trademark & IP Practices

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Trademark & Brand Management Practice has added Mary Beth Myles, a former administrative trademark judge at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)'s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), as of counsel in its Los Angeles office.

With deep experience in trademark law, intellectual property litigation, and a distinct perspective from her years of government service, Myles will further strengthen the firm's nationally recognized Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. She brings to the firm nearly a decade of experience at the TTAB, where she most recently served as an administrative trademark judge and previously as an interlocutory attorney. In those roles, Myles adjudicated and authored decisions in TTAB appeals, oppositions, and cancellations, including precedential rulings, and issued thousands of interlocutory orders in inter partes proceedings.

"Mary Beth's insights into the TTAB's practices, strategy, and procedures are unmatched, making her a highly sought-after adviser for clients facing critical trademark disputes," said Susan L. Heller, co-chair of the firm's global Trademark & Brand Management Practice. "She will be a great asset for businesses across many industries, helping clients navigate challenges they face in protecting their brands."

At Greenberg Traurig, Myles will advise global companies on trademark clearance, prosecution, enforcement, and portfolio management, as well as disputes before the TTAB and in federal court. Her practice includes evaluating and responding to USPTO Office Actions, managing international portfolios in coordination with foreign counsel, and handling intellectual property litigation across trademark and copyright matters. Myles also counsels on domain name and online enforcement, prepares and negotiates IP agreements, and provides risk assessment and brand protection guidance. She is a frequent speaker on trademark law and TTAB practice, with presentations for organizations including the Practicing Law Institute, California Lawyers Association, and USC Gould School of Law.

"When Greenberg Traurig's lawyers appeared before the TTAB, it was clear that they valued integrity and the quality of their work. They always acted with professionalism and courteousness, so when I decided to return to private practice, it was an easy decision on where I wanted to land," Myles said. "I'm looking forward to providing clients with pragmatic legal advice over the life cycle of their disputes, from pleading strategy to settlement."

Myles holds a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Bethany College, where she has also served as adjunct faculty. Myles is licensed to practice law in California.

