Greenberg Traurig Adds High-Profile Litigator Anthony Bagnuola to Long Island Office

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth on Long Island with the addition of former Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Bagnuola as a shareholder in its Litigation Practice focused on commercial litigation, government investigations, and regulatory matters. Greenberg Traurig now has more than 30 attorneys practicing in its Long Island offices in Garden City and Bridgehampton.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony to Greenberg Traurig, as we continue to build a significant presence on Long Island where we are the only global law firm," Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig, said. "Anthony has been a widely respected superstar litigator and leader in the Eastern District. As the latest of more than 60 former federal and state prosecutors at Greenberg Traurig, he will not only immediately add legal talent and reputation to our Long Island office, but strong personal and leadership skills."

A longtime member of the Long Island legal community, Bagnuola — who spearheaded convictions in multiple prominent and complex trials in the Eastern District of New York — is a highly experienced first-chair trial and appellate litigator and has supervised attorney teams across all phases of complex litigation matters.

"Commercial litigation in the Long Island region has tremendous growth potential, and we are looking forward to providing clients with a strong and knowledgeable local advocate in Anthony. He makes our strong commercial litigation bench even stronger — we were ranked Tier 1 for Long Island by Best Lawyers for 2026, and Anthony's addition should fuel even more success for us," John P. McEntee and Brian C. Doyle, co-managing shareholders of the Long Island office, said in a joint statement. "In addition, he has the knowledge to provide the firm with key white collar criminal defense work on Long Island and beyond."

During Bagnuola's seven-plus years in the Eastern District of New York, he earned promotions to deputy chief for criminal appeals and then senior trial counsel in the 115-lawyer criminal division. Earlier in his career, he worked in the litigation departments of an international law firm and multiple mid-market firms, representing clients in government and regulatory matters, as well as various commercial disputes, and he was twice a federal law clerk in the Eastern District.

"The time was right for me to look for new challenges. There are very few firms that combine Greenberg Traurig's global reach with its local focus on Long Island, and I am excited to work on sophisticated cases in its nimble commercial litigation practice, in this region and beyond," Bagnuola said. "Greenberg Traurig offers a unique opportunity to work in Big Law on Long Island, and the chance to stay in this legal community was key for me. Greenberg Traurig and its Long Island attorneys have a stellar reputation in the community, and it is due in large part to their track record of entrepreneurship and collaboration that I am excited to join the firm."

In addition to commercial litigation trials and appeals and white collar defense, Bagnuola handles matters involving government and internal investigations and more. He represents the third recent hire in Greenberg Traurig's Long Island office, following the addition of Associates John L. Bourquin IV and Jamie Rothman Agman in 2025.

