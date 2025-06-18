Greenberg Traurig Adds Investment Firm General Counsel as Global Private Equity Shareholder in London

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has announced the addition of Chris Buck as a shareholder in its London Private Equity Practice.

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has announced the addition of Chris Buck as a shareholder in its London Private Equity Practice. He joins from his role as general counsel and head of operations at Spheres, a European private investment firm.

At Spheres, which was founded by principals from Sequoia Heritage, TowerBrook Capital Partners, HIG Capital, Goldmans Sachs, and Flix, Buck oversaw legal, compliance, and operational matters including cross-border fund structuring; venture, growth equity, and private equity investments; and general partner stake sales. Prior to joining Spheres, he spent more than a decade at global law firms where he advised on complex private equity transactions for clients including TA Associates, TowerBrook Capital Partners, HIG Capital, Apollo Global Management, All Seas Capital, and KKR.

Buck's appointment marks the second significant hire for the team in recent weeks, following the arrival of Tom Rodzoch from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in May 2025, as the firm continues to expand its pan-European private equity offering. The pair join Sava Savov, who launched the London Private Equity Practice in September 2024, forming a growing bench of senior talent focused on delivering strategic counsel across borders.

This momentum reflects a broader pattern of investment and success across Greenberg Traurig's global platform, including:

The opening of a new office in Munich – the firm's second in Germany and 49th worldwide – with a focus on private equity, health care, and life sciences, led by Private Equity and M&A Shareholder Stephan Rau ;

– the firm's second in and 49th worldwide – with a focus on private equity, health care, and life sciences, led by Private Equity and M&A Shareholder ; Being named Private Equity Law Firm of the Year at the Polish Private Equity & Venture Capital Association's Awards Gala 2025;

Advising on high-profile transactions, including: Titan Co-Investor's investment alongside Oaktree Capital Management in the acquisition of Close Brothers Asset Management; CVC Capital Partners' acquisition of Comarch S.A.; CVC and Zabka Group on the IPO of shares in Zabka Group; and GLP Capital Partners' acquisition of three German logistics properties from SEGRO.

"Chris' blend of legal insight and commercial acumen makes him well-positioned to support international clients navigating the evolving private capital landscape," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chair of Greenberg Traurig. "As demand from our private capital clients continues to accelerate, the strategic additions we have made in London and across Europe, the Middle East, and across the United States position us to deliver the sophisticated, cross-border advice our clients need. Their collective experience, spanning in-house leadership and private practice, aligns perfectly with what our clients are looking for: pragmatic, strategic legal advisors with a deep understanding of the investment lifecycle."

Savov added: "We are scaling up our private capital capabilities in London to reflect the pace of dealmaking and the increasingly complex needs of our international client base. I am delighted to be working with Chris again; he combines institutional pedigree with operational fluency and sharp commercial judgement, and is a strategic and cultural fit, bringing invaluable experience that complements our expanding team and global platform. We are excited to welcome him during this phase of growth."

Buck commented: "I am delighted to be joining Greenberg Traurig at a time of such energy and momentum – they are building a phenomenal platform. The firm's dynamic approach, entrepreneurial culture, and strong international offering are a great match for my experience and ambitions. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the network and partnering with clients, including the fantastic team at Spheres, to support their growth and investment goals."

"We are incredibly grateful for Chris' invaluable contribution over the past couple of years," said Florian Kamps, partner and co-founder of Spheres. "Chris will continue to be a key advisor, and we look forward to working with him and the team at Greenberg going forward."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, +44 (0) 203.100.6780, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig