Greenberg Traurig Adds Leading Corporate Energy Lawyer Daniel Senger to Growing Tokyo Office

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is building on its continued growth in Asia with the addition of Corporate and Energy & Natural Resources lawyer Daniel Senger as of counsel in its Tokyo office. Senger, who joined the firm Nov. 5 from Linklaters, brings a wide-ranging Energy & Natural Resources portfolio that has made him a critical connection between Japan, the broader Asian market, and the United States.

"Greenberg Traurig has maintained its strategy to build one unified firm, done without mergers or vereins, that focuses on recruiting top local talent, empowering them on the ground, respecting local rules and markets, and encouraging collaborations across a unified global firm that now boasts more than 3,000 lawyers in 51 offices," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "That's why Greenberg Traurig has continued adding powerhouse lawyers throughout Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, where complex, cross-border work that requires cross-office collaborations has become the norm. We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Greenberg Traurig family and are thrilled to see he's already plugged himself into our international matrix."

Greenberg Traurig's Asia expansion has been driven by industries and markets that are increasingly critical to the future of the global economy. Since opening an office in Shanghai in 2008, the firm has added offices in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore, creating a regional network of lawyers seamlessly working together. The Tokyo office opened 10 years ago and has grown to become one of the leading groups working in the country. Twelve lawyers from the office were named in the latest edition of Best Lawyers in Japan and its Real Estate Practice received an Asia Business Law Journal 2024 Japan Law Firm Award.

"We have been careful to identify and recruit the best lawyers in Japan, who have exhibited legal excellence and a deep understanding of local rules and customs, to ensure that Greenberg Traurig is delivering the best results for its clients," said Koji Ishikawa, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office. "Daniel fits that profile. His experience living and working in Japan has allowed him to immerse himself in the legal complexities of Japan and to serve as a bridge for Japanese clients and international clients entering the market."

Senger has advised on cross-border project finance transactions and mergers and acquisitions, representing project sponsors, lenders, multilateral development agencies, and export credit agencies. His experience extends across the energy and infrastructure sectors, including renewable energy projects, power generation facilities, batteries and battery storage facilities, and data center infrastructure.

That background ties him to Greenberg Traurig's Singapore office, which was launched in 2022 anchored by Joseph Kim, Jared Raleigh, and William Wu, who inaugurated the firm's Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice. The team recently added Shareholder Stella Bae, a global energy and project finance lawyer.

"One of the values that sets Greenberg Traurig apart is its real commitment to working collaboratively across offices and regions," said Kim, Greenberg Traurig Singapore managing shareholder. "Daniel is based in Tokyo but is already working closely with our team in Singapore to provide top-notch counsel to clients and expand our expertise in the critically important world of energy and infrastructure. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Senger first became interested in Japan while studying the nation's language at Northwestern University and later teaching English in Japan. After graduating law school and working at a New York law firm, he moved to Japan in 2013. Three years later, he moved to Linklaters, where he built his energy and infrastructure practice, developed a broad network of clients and connections in the country, and served for three years as a Secondee Attorney at the Japan Bank of International Cooperation.

At Greenberg Traurig, Senger will guide investments flowing into and out of Japan. Japanese companies have long worked with U.S. companies on oil and gas projects, with even more interest now as the United States expands operations along the Gulf Coast. Many clients are also hoping to capitalize on the recent U.S.-Japan trade agreement that includes a pledge of $550 billion of Japanese investment into the U.S., much of it focused on energy infrastructure. Senger also sees rising interest in international projects that span the full range of clean energy projects, including hydrogen, wind, and other renewables.

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig because it has that growth mindset in the Asian energy market and is anchored by the greatest energy practice in the United States," Senger said. "Right now is a great time to consolidate inbound and outbound investments in Tokyo, and we are perfectly positioned to advise clients at every point along the way. It's the right place for me to be."

