Greenberg Traurig Adds Litigation Ace Joel Tasca in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Shareholder Joel E. Tasca to its Litigation Practice in the Las Vegas office. Tasca joins the firm from Ballard Spahr, where he has spent his entire legal career.

Tasca represents national consumer-facing companies – such as banks and other major financial institutions, casinos, online travel companies, and gyms – in individual and class actions brought under federal and state consumer protection laws. He counsels companies on reducing their risk of consumer liability by identifying vulnerable business practices with the goal of avoiding litigation whenever possible. Tasca has obtained numerous dismissals, summary judgments, and jury verdicts, as well as favorable settlements, on behalf of financial institution clients in consumer lawsuits.

"We have an industry leading team of consumer class action litigators who are deeply familiar with key issues facing our financial services clients," Greenberg Traurig's Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "With Joel, we're adding a national leader to this bench, someone who can proactively help to identify and address these matters, including before litigation occurs."

"Joel is well known in Nevada business circles as an accomplished attorney. He worked closely with Kyle A. Ewing at their previous firm and and has the skill set of an experienced legal practitioner we could use in Las Vegas as client demand ramps up," said Mark E. Ferrario, shareholder and co-chair of the firm's national Construction Law Practice. "Joel's practice in the consumer services sector complements Greenberg Traurig's robust Financial Services Litigation Practice."

Tasca's practice extends to corporate governance and securities litigation matters brought by activist shareholders. He also has experience with First Amendment matters, representing news and media outlets in their attempts to fulfill public records requests from state agencies.

"With Greenberg Traurig's wide-reaching, global platform, my clients will have access to a suite of legal services supported by a talented, multidisciplinary team. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Kyle again, and others in the Las Vegas office and across the firm, as we fulfill the firm's motto of providing excellent client service," Tasca said.

Tasca received a J.D. from Emory University School of Law and a B.A., with highest distinction, from Pennsylvania State University. He is admitted to practice law in California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

