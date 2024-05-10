Greenberg Traurig Adds Longtime Democratic Strategist LaKeitha Anderson to Federal Government Law & Policy Practice

Longtime political strategist and government relations professional LaKeitha Anderson has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a director in its Federal Government Law & Policy Practice.

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longtime political strategist and government relations professional LaKeitha Anderson has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a director in its Federal Government Law & Policy Practice. Anderson joins the firm from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

Anderson spent more than a decade directing government relations operations for a leading U.S. consumer goods company before joining her previous firm. Her experience both in-house and as an outside consultant gives her the knowledge to develop and implement strategic and actionable plans for clients who are navigating complex issues before federal, state, and local governments.

Anderson has built strong relationships throughout Congress. For over two decades she has worked closely with the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. She serves as a member of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council and on the corporate board of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute. These longstanding engagements have given Anderson valuable insights into how members of Congress work to find solutions to problems to serve their constituents and have allowed her to build deep and trusted relationships with members of Congress and staff.

"As a longtime respected public policy professional, LaKeitha has built an incredible reputation for hard work and as someone who has substantive knowledge of issues and the processes of Congress and federal agencies. Her extraordinary skills will add great depth to Greenberg Traurig's capability to serve clients of the firm before the federal government, and in certain states and localities," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, co-chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. "I have known LaKeitha for the better part of two decades, and I am thrilled to have her join Greenberg Traurig as the firm makes major investments to expand our capabilities to serve our clients in Washington, D.C., and around the country."

Anderson joins the firm following a period of exciting growth for the Washington, D.C., office, including the recent addition of Randi F. Hutchinson to the federal Government Law & Policy Practice as well as Irwin P. Altschuler as a shareholder in the International Trade Practice.

"Adding LaKeitha is another key component to our recent track record of significant and strategic growth in the D.C. market," said firm Co-President and Washington, D.C., Office Chairman Ernest LaMont Greer and Washington, D.C., Administrative Shareholder Pamela J. Marple. "We look forward to seeing her integrate with our team here and continue to flourish as she's done throughout her career."

Anderson is a native Texan and began her career working in the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate. She later served as director of intergovernmental relations for the City of Dallas.

"I have long admired from afar the work of Greenberg Traurig, and I am excited to take this next step in my career here," Anderson said. "Not only do I look forward to helping our clients engage on significant and complex policy matters — I also have the opportunity to do it alongside such a strong team of government relations professionals and lawyers in D.C. and around the country."

Anderson received her B.S. in Political Science from the University of North Texas and earned an Executive Master of Business Administration, International Business from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 202.533.2373, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Jill Grabowski, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 349 8890, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP