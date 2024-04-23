Greenberg Traurig Adds Matt Whited; Strengthens Corporate, M&A, Private Equity Practices

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Matt Whited as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office, continuing to deepen the bench of its Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity Practices.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Matt Whited as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office, continuing to deepen the bench of its Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity Practices. He joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to the firm. His extensive experience in private equity and longstanding commitment to providing excellent client service make him a great fit with our culture," said Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's Private Equity Practice. "The addition of Matt underscores our ongoing commitment to our Private Equity Practice and providing unparalleled service to our clients."

Whited advises private equity sponsors and public and private companies on significant corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, general partner (GP)-led secondaries, and other corporate and transactional matters.

"Greenberg Traurig has built an exceptional M&A platform and practice that has seen impressive growth over the past decade—especially in the private equity space," Whited said. "I'm excited to join such a high-performing team and look forward to helping continue its growth."

Whited brings a wealth of experience in M&A, with a proven track record of managing numerous large-scale transactions in diversified industries on both the buy and sell-sides. He also has significant experience representing private equity sponsors in GP-led secondaries and continuation fund transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200 today. Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Beth Hodgman, Greenberg Traurig, +1 312.476.5012, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig