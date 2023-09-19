Greenberg Traurig Adds Nationally Recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Attorney Julia Frost-Davies to Boston Office

"Julia's strong reputation and depth of experience, coupled with her longstanding relationship with several of our lawyers, allow us to assist clients across a broader range of industries, particularly in the areas of retail lending, private placement, and energy," said Shari L. Heyen. Tweet this

"The addition of Julia further bolsters our global restructuring team," said Shari L. Heyen, co-chair of the firm's global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and managing shareholder of the Houston office. "Julia's strong reputation and depth of experience, coupled with her longstanding relationship with several of our lawyers, allow us to assist clients across a broader range of industries, particularly in the areas of retail lending, private placement, and energy."

Frost-Davies represents investors and lenders throughout the capital structure on virtually all aspects of restructuring and related litigation, including debtor-in-possession financing, distressed M&A transactions, claim and plan negotiation and litigation, and out-of-court workouts. She works with companies in a variety of sectors and industries including energy, retail, municipal bonds, and financial services.

"We are delighted to welcome Julia to the firm," said Diane N. Ibrahim, regional operating shareholder of the firm's Boston office. "Adding Julia to our growing Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice is a strategic move. She is a top-tier lawyer in areas where our clients need services, and there is no one better to join our team than someone who has previously worked alongside Greenberg Traurig lawyers for common clients."

Frost-Davies said, "Greenberg Traurig offers a strong global platform and has a demonstrated commitment to investing in its restructuring practice to best meet the needs of its clients. I'm excited to practice with New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Chair Oscar Pinkas, whom I've known for years, and the rest of the firm's restructuring team."

A fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, Frost-Davies is ranked in band one of Chambers USA and has regularly been recognized by The Legal 500 United States, The Best Lawyers in America, LawDragon 500, Super Lawyers, and Turnarounds & Workouts. She is a frequent panelist and speaker for the American Bankruptcy Institute and has co-chaired the American Bankruptcy Institute, Northeast Bankruptcy Conference. Additionally, Frost-Davies is a founding director and officer of The Honorable Tina Brozman Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research (Tina's Wish).

About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory transaction and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative and effective solutions to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

