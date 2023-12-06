Greenberg Traurig Adds New IP Associate to Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Samuel S. Stone to its Boston office as an associate in the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice.

Stone focuses his practice on creating and implementing strategies to develop and enforce IP portfolios. His patent counseling and portfolio development practice includes both domestic and international patents and opinion work on the topics of patentability, clearance, validity, and infringement. Stone's patents have survived dozens of Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidity challenges and have been licensed by some of the largest software and technology companies in the world. He also assists clients with IP due diligence in investment transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings.

Stone counsels software and electronics companies operating in many industries, including autonomous vehicles and industrial automation, automated machine learning, cybersecurity, biosensors, and high-performance computing. In addition, he advises technology and life science companies on strategies for protecting their investments in data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in domains such as drug discovery, medical devices, medical imaging, agricultural technology, biomanufacturing, biological systems modeling, and 'omics' technologies.

Stone obtained his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, his M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and his B.S., summa cum laude, from Virginia Tech.

