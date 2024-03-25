Greenberg Traurig Adds New IP Litigation Associate to Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Karl T. Fisher to its Boston Office as an associate in the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation Practice.

"We are excited to welcome Karl Fisher to the Boston office," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "His experience in IP litigation continues the growth of that important practice area. We are confident that Karl will make significant contributions serving our clients."

Fisher is an experienced commercial litigation attorney representing clients across a range of industries from textiles to technology and energy to design and construction. With a focus on IP matters, he advocates for clients in patent, copyright, and trade secret litigation, as well as in matters arising under the Lanham Act. Fisher also counsels clients on issues related to licensing, counseling, and managing of IP portfolios.

Fisher received his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his B.Arch, cum laude, from Texas A&M University School of Architecture.

