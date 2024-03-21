Greenberg Traurig Adds Nicholas Diamond in Houston; Continues Strategic Growth of Texas Health Care & FDA Practice

Greenberg Traurig's reputation speaks for itself. The firm's global platform and collaborative culture will allow me to better serve my clients' interests in the most effective and efficient way," Diamond said. Post this

Diamond has over 12 years of experience with federal and international legal matters within the food, health care, life sciences, medical device, and technology sectors. He has deep experience advising on a spectrum of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulated products, as well as products regulated by other federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Federal Trade Commission. Diamond has both national and international clients, including health systems, food companies, global medical device companies, clinical research institutions, and global retail platforms.

"We enthusiastically welcome Nick to the firm as part of our strategic and continuous effort to grow in the Texas market and our national Health Care & FDA Practice. His skills and exceptional background will fortify our commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel," said Shari L. Heyen and Demetrius G. McDaniel, co-regional shareholders of the firm's Texas offices.

"Greenberg Traurig's reputation speaks for itself. The firm's global platform and collaborative culture will allow me to better serve my clients' interests in the most effective and efficient way," Diamond said. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining such a high caliber team and I look forward to the great work we will accomplish working together."

Diamond will be a prominent member of the Health Care & FDA Practice in Texas which includes Shareholders Joseph F. Coniglio, Charles C. Dunham, IV, Somer Hayes, Adam H. Laughton, Michael L. Malone, and James Peacock, and Senior Counsel Sheryl Tatar Dacso. Recent firmwide additions to the practice include Shareholders Peter A. Arhangelsky in Phoenix, Erin M. Eiselein and Anna-Liisa Mullis in Denver, and Brad M. Rostolsky in Philadelphia, as well as Of Counsels Ishra K. Solieman in Phoenix and Catherine E. Galea in Philadelphia.

Diamond is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and University of Houston Law Center. An avid and accomplished writer, Diamond's work has been featured in leading law reviews, scholarly journals, and well-respected media publications worldwide. He received his LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center, M.B.E. from the University of Pennsylvania, J.D. from Charleston School of Law, and A.B. from Georgetown University.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing health care marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm's capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

