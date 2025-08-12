Greenberg Traurig Adds Private Equity Shareholder Joe Awad to Southern California Corporate Team

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Corporate Practice with the addition of Joe Awad as a shareholder in the Orange County and Los Angeles offices. He previously worked at The Gores Group, an investment firm based in Beverly Hills, where he most recently served as the firm's vice president and general counsel.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Corporate Practice with the addition of Joe Awad as a shareholder in the Orange County and Los Angeles offices. He previously worked at The Gores Group, an investment firm based in Beverly Hills, where he most recently served as the firm's vice president and general counsel.

Awad focuses his practice on private equity and mergers and acquisitions matters, including structuring and negotiating purchase and sale agreements, equity arrangements, and other types of commercial agreements for corporate clients. In addition, he has significant experience working on special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions, a substantial practice within Greenberg Traurig.

"Joe has deep private equity experience, and we continue to strengthen our already robust private equity team by adding stand-out attorneys like him to our Southern California Corporate Practice," said Mark J. Kelson, co-chair of the firm's global Corporate Practice. "Along with other recent additions on the West Coast, like John P. Cleary, Noah M. Mullin, and Bradley J. Wyatt, Joe will make a great addition, one that clients can leverage for his depth and experience."

Awad practiced at the Gores Group for more than 20 years and supported many legal functions including the negotiation and execution of acquisitions, divestitures, debt financings, and general corporate matters – including corporate governance – for Gores and its portfolio companies. Some of his previous work includes advising on the sales of those portfolio companies in a variety of industries, including technology, engineering, automotive, and manufacturing.

"Industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, and industrial distribution have a robust presence here in Orange County. These types of companies can benefit greatly from Joe's experience helping corporations expand via private equity partners," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Orange County office, Bruce Fischer and Susan L. Heller, said in a joint statement.

"I was attracted by Greenberg Traurig's global platform, which has the strength to support many different types of corporate legal work. My work with private equity clients, who need sophisticated representation for their complex matters, dovetails with the firm's, which also has been at the forefront of the SPAC revolution," Awad said.

Awad received a J.D. from Loyola University School of Law and a B.S. from the University of California Irvine. He is admitted to practice law in California.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig