Greenberg Traurig Adds Private Funds Attorney Daniel F. Rayner to Corporate Practice in New York

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Corporate Private Funds Group with the addition of Daniel F. Rayner as a shareholder in the New York office. He joins the firm from Clifford Chance.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Corporate Private Funds Group with the addition of Daniel F. Rayner as a shareholder in the New York office. He joins the firm from Clifford Chance.

Rayner focuses his practice on the establishment and operation of domestic and international private funds, including closed-end, hybrid, and open-end products. He serves as a trusted adviser to clients across sectors such as real estate and credit, advises fund sponsors on structuring investment vehicles, and provides guidance throughout the fund lifecycle. His experience includes working with a wide range of funds, with a strong focus on fund formation and investor negotiations.

"Our attorneys have had numerous opportunities to work with Daniel over the years, and we look forward to having him continue his focus on innovative investment products as part of our firm," Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Finance Practice Richard C. Kim said.

Rayner also collaborates with attorneys focused on specialty finance and permanent capital vehicles to structure private investment vehicles for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other specialty finance companies. He assists clients with fund formation, investor negotiations, and governance arrangements for various investment strategies across multiple asset classes.

"Greenberg Traurig is an innovative, flexible firm with a strong commitment to client service — making it an ideal place to grow my practice," Rayner said. "I was attracted to its meritocratic culture and its global platform, which benefits funds that need an array of sophisticated counsel globally."

Rayner is a graduate of Harvard Law School and earned his B.A. at Rice University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP