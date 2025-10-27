Greenberg Traurig Adds Prominent Products Liability Attorney Jack N. Frost, Jr. in New Jersey

Addition enhances firm's attorney teams serving pharmaceutical and medical device companies statewide and nationally

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strategically grow its award-winning Products Liability & Mass Torts and Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation practices with the addition of Jack N. Frost, Jr., a highly experienced litigator and trial attorney known for handling multinational companies' complex matters. Frost, who will be based in the New Jersey office, joins the firm from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

"Welcoming Jack is very exciting, as the depth and breadth of his capabilities in leading multi-jurisdiction litigation are a perfect fit with our team and clients who require top-tier legal representation and first chair trial expertise nationwide just like his," Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the Global Litigation and Trial practices, and Sara K. Thompson, chair of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, said in a joint statement. "Jack brings to our team and clients an impressive track record of success in advocating for pharmaceutical companies in particular. We are thrilled to have him join us in our work on behalf of some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers."

David Jay and David W. Oppenheim, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office, added: "With New Jersey's national reputation as a major hub for pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, it is a great pleasure to add Jack to our roster of talented attorneys who serve this sector and others related to it. As our state continues to grow in national and global prominence with a variety of industries, we are well prepared to support these efforts by providing business-focused legal counsel derived from years of broad experience."

Frost, who focuses his practice on products liability, toxic tort, and mass tort litigation, often serves as national, regional, and local counsel, coordinating defenses and trials for Fortune 500 companies, business leaders, and small enterprises. His practice spans domestic and international manufacturing companies, particularly defending against claims related to pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and alleged toxic tort injury claims involving asbestos and other chemicals.

Frost also has significant experience in project finance, representing clients in both traditional and nontraditional financings. His work includes structured and multitiered financings, bonds, public securities, lines of credit, new markets tax credits, and other debt issuance instruments. He serves as special counsel, bond counsel, underwriter's counsel, trustee's counsel, and bank counsel on various tax-exempt and taxable debt financings for private, public, and municipal entities nationwide.

In addition, Frost is frequently called upon to negotiate and litigate complex trust and estate disputes, including will and trust contests, breach of fiduciary duty claims, demands for accountings, and interpretation of testamentary instruments — primarily representing trust and estate beneficiaries.

"My joining Greenberg Traurig, which has an exceptional national footprint with critical mass in all of the nation's major jurisdictions, is a substantial benefit to my clients," Frost said. "As many businesses seek to consolidate their legal counsel, Greenberg Traurig's ability to offer holistic representation in virtually all practice areas and geographies is a unique competitive edge — both for clients and the firm. I look forward to working in the firm's culture of collaboration that extends across a distinct platform of legal talent with local knowledge and global reach."

About Greenberg Traurig's Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice: The Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice is an integral part of Greenberg Traurig's 700+ member global Litigation Practice. The team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. The practice won Law360's 2022 Practice Group of the Year Award for Products Liability. Additional recent recognitions include national rankings for "Product Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA and for "Product Liability & Mass Torts Defense" from The Legal 500 United States; the group was also named a National Tier 1 firm for "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants" in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms ®. In addition, the firm is recognized as a "Product Liability Litigation Leader" in the 2025 BTI Litigation Outlook, published by BTI Consulting Group.

About Greenberg Traurig's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Group: The Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Group is an integral part of the firm's 800+ attorney Litigation Practice. This team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. Recent recognitions include Law360's "Product Liability Practice Group of the Year" for 2021 and 2022; national rankings for "Product Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA in 2025; and national rankings for "Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices" from The Legal 500 United States in 2025.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients in the areas of complex commercial and class action litigation; construction law; corporate; franchise and distribution; immigration and compliance; intellectual property and technology; labor and employment; pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation; private wealth services; product liability and mass torts; restructuring and special situations; real estate; tax; and white collar defense and investigations. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

