Greenberg Traurig Adds Real Estate Pro Ann Seung-Eun Lee in San Francisco

Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strategically expand its market-leading Real Estate Practice with the addition of Ann (Seung-Eun) Lee as a shareholder in its San Francisco office.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strategically expand its market-leading Real Estate Practice with the addition of Ann (Seung-Eun) Lee as a shareholder in its San Francisco office. She joins the firm from Goodwin Procter LLP.

With nearly twenty years of legal experience, Lee represents a wide range of clients in complex commercial real estate and corporate transactions, often navigating cross-border terrain. She advises on acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development projects, and financings across all real estate asset classes, from office and residential buildings to hotels and logistics facilities. Her clients have included institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 100 companies, and asset management firms.

"Ann's arrival is well-timed given the recovery currently under way in San Francisco and signals the firm's ongoing commitment to providing a best-in-class real estate legal offering in California, nationwide, and globally," said Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Stephen L. Rabinowitz. "In addition to her U.S.-based practice, Ann brings valuable insight to and experience in South Korea's legal and financial marketplace, bolstering our ability to support international clients in virtually all aspects of their U.S. business operations."

Before Greenberg Traurig, Lee spent eight years at Goodwin in San Francisco and previously was a foreign legal consultant at Korea-based law firm Kim & Chang in Seoul.

Her experience includes advising on the recapitalization of a joint-venture acquisition and operation of a $1.28 billion portfolio of 85 multifamily residential properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. She also has advised on the acquisition and financing of a $109 million portfolio of seven hotel properties in Key West, Florida, and has represented a real estate investment trust (REIT) joint venture in the acquisition and operation of over 1.1 million square feet of office and lab properties in San Francisco, with 640,000 square feet of additional development potential, among other matters.

Lee is the latest high-profile addition to Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary team in San Francisco. Other recent San Francisco hires include Shareholders Eric Hieber, a member of the firm's Construction Law Practice, and Patrick Michael, a member of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice.

"Ann is a highly accomplished lawyer whose arrival further demonstrates our dedication to hiring the very best legal talent in San Francisco and beyond," said G. Michelle Ferreira, co-managing shareholder of the firm's San Francisco office. "The current business environment in San Francisco presents an opportunity for us to serve more clients and expand our presence in the market."

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to provide strategic, business-oriented legal advice that is tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each client," Lee said. "The firm's extensive global platform offers significant advantages that can help me better serve clients and grow my practice."

Lee, who's licensed to practice law in California and New York, earned both her J.D. and B.A. from Yale University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP