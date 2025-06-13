Greenberg Traurig Adds Real Estate Shareholder Benjamin Hittman in Boston

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Benjamin Hittman as a shareholder in Boston.

BOSTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Benjamin Hittman as a shareholder in Boston. Hittman, who joins from Goodwin Procter, focuses on complex real estate transactions and financings.

His national practice encompasses acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development agreements, and financings across the capital stack for properties ranging from luxury hotels and casinos to multifamily communities and life sciences developments. His clients include real estate investment funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), institutional investors, developers, and other owners, investors, and sponsors.

"Ben is an outstanding real estate attorney who fits well with our collaborative culture and brings valuable experience, particularly in structuring and negotiating sophisticated joint ventures," said Michael J. Baum, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Real Estate Practice and co-president of the firm. "The strategic addition of Ben to our market-leading real estate team is the latest step in our efforts to attract the very best legal talent in Boston and beyond to further elevate our client service offerings."

Hittman is part of a growing Boston real estate finance team that also includes Shareholder Marc Lazar, a prominent recent addition who joined last year from Goodwin, said Boston Co-Managing Shareholders Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman.

"Ben's arrival adds significant depth to our already-strong bench of real estate attorneys in Boston, where we continue to grow amid client demand," McCourt and Dykeman said in a joint statement. "With more than 100 attorneys in 15 practice areas, including real estate, the Boston office is well-positioned to provide a wide range of legal services across industries and markets."

Hittman's experience includes representing Gaming and Leisure Properties in an agreement with the Oakland Athletics and Bally's to develop a new Major League Baseball stadium and luxury hotel and casino at the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas. He also has led the negotiation of several platform joint ventures for both investors and sponsors, including a platform for the acquisition and recapitalization of up to $2 billion in hospitality and mixed-use projects across North America, and has guided the investment arm of an international insurance company through the sale of forestry assets in South America for over $110 million.

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig because of its unparalleled global platform, which will allow me to better serve clients in their most complex real estate transactions," Hittman said. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to continue to grow our best-in-class Real Estate Practice and help clients succeed."

With over 15 years of legal experience, Hittman earned his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts and New York.

