Greenberg Traurig Adds Seasoned Workplace Law Litigator in Bridgehampton; Continues Expansion of Leading Labor & Employment Practice and Growth of Long Island Presence

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP strategically expands its Labor & Employment Practice with the addition of employment law litigator Todd H. Girshon as a shareholder. Girshon is based in the firm's Bridgehampton office and will utilize the New York City office as needed. He joins from Jackson Lewis, where he was an Equity Principal.

Girshon practiced workplace law for more than 30 years at Jackson Lewis, his entire legal career thus far. He is actively involved in litigation and has represented employers across the nation in various legal forums, including jury and bench trials, appeals, arbitrations, mediations, and other proceedings. He represents clients across a wide spectrum of industries, including real estate, financial services, entertainment, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and insurance.

"Todd brings more than three decades of experience working at a firm that focused almost exclusively on labor and employment law where he advised national clients in virtually all aspects of the practice across industries and jurisdictions throughout the United States. At Greenberg Traurig, he can now integrate his practice across our multidisciplinary global platform. Following the trends of the movement of business and wealth, we are in all the places Todd needs to be, including major cities on the leading edge of business, real estate, technology, and finance in the United States and around the world. We are even in Bridgehampton, where he will work with a thriving labor and employment practice across the globe – so unique in traditional Big Law," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "His addition is the latest example of our commitment to both strategically grow our Long Island presence and expand our Labor & Employment Practice."

Girshon's legal experience covers a broad range of employment-related claims, such as discrimination, retaliation, harassment, whistleblower allegations, compensation and employee benefits disputes, wrongful termination, contract breach, tort, restrictive covenant, trade secret, and unfair competition. In addition to his litigation work, Girshon also assists with preventive workplace law matters, investigations, and the development and implementation of human resources policies and practices. He also provides advice on daily workplace law issues to assist employers in managing their workforces.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of Greenberg Traurig's leading global law firm and to collaborate with the talented attorneys in its highly respected Labor & Employment Practice. My clients will benefit from the enormous synergies offered by a multidisciplinary firm, having access to attorneys across all practice groups and geographic locations important to them. As a result, I will provide clients with more holistic service. I work with clients that range from large global companies to small startups who will benefit from legal industry teams comprising multiple practice areas. I look forward to becoming a part of Greenberg Traurig's collaborative, entrepreneurial culture," Girshon said.

"To meet the increased demand for labor and employment counsel from our clients in a rapidly changing regulatory environment, we want to continue to grow strategically and always look to add talented, accomplished attorneys to our team in New York," Co-Chairs of the firm's Global Labor & Employment Practice Naomi G. Beer and James N. Boudreau said in a joint statement.

