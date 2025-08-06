Greenberg Traurig Adds Shareholder Bradley J. Wyatt to Corporate Practice in Phoenix

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Corporate Practice with the recent addition of Shareholder Bradley J. Wyatt in the Phoenix office.

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Corporate Practice with the recent addition of Shareholder Bradley J. Wyatt in the Phoenix office. Wyatt, who has more than 20 years of experience in corporate law, joins Greenberg Traurig from Dickinson Wright.

Wyatt is a corporate and securities attorney who represents clients around the nation and across a wide variety of sectors, including banking and financial services and biotechnology, in all aspects of corporate and commercial law, with a particular focus on securities law compliance, public and private equity finance, and corporate governance.

"We are delighted to welcome Brad Wyatt to Greenberg Traurig. Brad's outstanding reputation, deep experience in corporate and securities law, and commitment to client service make him an exceptional addition to our Phoenix office and our global Corporate Practice," CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "His innovative mindset and dedication to his clients align perfectly with our firm's values, and we look forward to supporting his continued success as part of the Greenberg Traurig family."

"Brad is a welcome addition to our securities and M&A team in Phoenix," said Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholder of the Phoenix office. "He already does outstanding work for his clients, and we are hopeful that the Greenberg Traurig platform will allow him to expand his legal work so we can meet all of his clients' legal needs."

Wyatt regularly represents small and mid-cap companies with their reporting obligations, as well as assisting them with capital transactions such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I am pleased to join Greenberg Traurig, a firm where I can continue the entrepreneurial nature of my work, as my clients continue to grow and demand the additional resources of a global law firm," he said. "My clients increasingly desire supplemental expertise in a variety of different specialty areas, and joining Greenberg Traurig will help me further develop my practice to better serve them."

Wyatt also is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

Greenberg Traurig further bolstered the Corporate Practice in Phoenix with the recent hire of Associate Adin Tarr, who also joined from Dickinson Wright. Tarr focuses her practice on corporate and securities law and has worked closely with Wyatt during her career. Tarr graduated magna cum laude from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in 2022 and was inducted into the Order of the Coif and the Order of Barristers.

