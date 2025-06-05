Greenberg Traurig Adds Tech Transactions Shareholder Samuel Jo

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Intellectual Property & Technology offerings with Shareholder Samuel Jo in the Technology Transactions Group.

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Intellectual Property & Technology offerings with Shareholder Samuel Jo in the Technology Transactions Group. Jo will be based in the San Diego office and joins the firm from Perkins Coie.

Jo's tech transactions practice spans a wide area, covering all aspects of developing and launching technology products and services. He negotiates virtually all types of technology-related agreements, covering all phases from ideation to development and manufacturing and continuing on to commercialization, advertising, and distribution channels. Although Jo works across virtually all industries, he has developed in-depth knowledge in cloud computing, including data center infrastructure procurement, semiconductor and quantum technologies, as well as industry-specific strategies tailored to aerospace, financial services, health care, automotive, and energy.

"Sam brings a wealth of experience that's vital to almost every business's operating model," Co-Managing Shareholders of the San Diego office Ellen M. Bronchetti and John P. Cleary said in a joint statement. "Any company that uses software in their business operations – which is to say, virtually all of them – could benefit from a tech transactions lawyer. We'll take every opportunity to offer fuller services to our clients and add to our bench of talent."

Jo also works in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) space, helping companies monetize their enterprise blockchain/DLT offerings, structuring and negotiating strategic alliances, and creating blockchain-as-a-service agreements and reseller/distribution agreements. In addition to emerging companies, he represents some of the world's leading technology enterprises in their machine learning and artificial intelligence product development and strategic collaborations, including those in the robotics and automation as well as life science industries.

"With the flexibility and autonomy offered by Greenberg Traurig, and the support of the firm's global footprint, I can offer technology transaction, licensing, and product counseling services to clients with international presence in any industry," Jo said. "It's a phenomenal opportunity to help build and scale a leading destination tech transactions practice while tapping into the deep and substantive skillset within Greenberg Traurig."

Jo received a J.D. from Southern Methodist University (SMU)'s Dedman School of Law. He also holds an M.B.A. from SMU's Cox School of Business and a B.A.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto. Jo is admitted to practice law in California and Washington.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP