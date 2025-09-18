Greenberg Traurig Adds Technology-Focused Corporate Shareholder Daniel Wu in California

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its venture capital practice with the addition of senior technology attorney Daniel Wu.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its venture capital practice with the addition of senior technology attorney Daniel Wu. Wu joins the global Corporate Practice as a shareholder in the firm's Los Angeles office from O'Melveny & Myers LLP.

Wu advises emerging growth companies and their investors throughout the corporate life cycle, with a focus on industries such as space and defense, frontier technology, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), fintech, and digital assets. He counsels clients on company formation, corporate governance, venture financings, commercial transactions, and joint ventures. Wu also represents venture capital, private equity firms, and strategic investors in financings and mergers & acquisitions, having guided hundreds of transactions totaling over $10 billion.

"Dan works with elite entrepreneurs who are launching transformative companies or new investment funds. He also assists businesses on the leading edge of American dynamism, emerging companies that are hoping to expand and grow exponentially with venture financings," said Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office and chair of the Blockchain & Digital Assets Practice.

"Dan is an experienced and well-respected corporate lawyer with a broad background in venture capital and private equity," said Mark J. Kelson, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Corporate Practice. "Adding Dan to the Los Angeles Corporate Practice continues an expansion of the group and its venture capital and investment platform in Southern California."

Wu's practice has a special focus on companies in the space and defense industries. He has represented a satellite bus manufacturer in all of its venture capital financings, raising over $300 million; worked with an artificial intelligence-enabled technology startup with corporate venture capital investments from publicly-traded defense contractors; and represented an asteroid mining venture incubated at Y Combinator in its $40 million Series A financing.

"I appreciate Greenberg Traurig's global footprint and its business-minded sensibility. The firm has the capabilities in place to support a growing Defense, Aviation & Space Practice, which is where a significant number of my clients work," Wu said. "I help emerging startups with big ideas, ambitious companies that need the type of cross-border capabilities GT can offer."

Wu received his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); an MBA from INSEAD; and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Claremont McKenna College. He is admitted to practice law in California. Wu is also an advisory board member of the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law & Policy at his alma mater, UCLA.

