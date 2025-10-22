Greenberg Traurig Adds to Energy & Environmental Strength with Former N.Y. Public Service Commission General Counsel, Dept. of Energy Attorney

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the growth of its Energy & Natural Resources and Environmental practices with the addition of Shareholder Robert M. Rosenthal in Albany and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp in Washington, D.C.

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the growth of its Energy & Natural Resources and Environmental practices with the addition of Shareholder Robert M. Rosenthal in Albany and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp in Washington, D.C.

Rosenthal rejoins Greenberg Traurig after serving as general counsel of the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) and Department of Public Service for the last six years. Roggenkamp joins the firm from his most recent position as an attorney-advisor for the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of the Assistant General Counsel for Environment.

"Together, Bob and Ed represent the type of strategic and impactful growth we are focusing on for our clients — ensuring we have the best practitioners with targeted experience and know-how in the areas most critical to their businesses," said Steven C. Russo, co-chair of the Environmental Practice. "Bob has been at the forefront of the PSC's work related to New York's clean energy goals while maintaining reliability and affordability. Ed brings firsthand experience helping to craft some of the most important changes to federal environmental policies and procedures in recent memory. Our clients will be well-served having these individuals on their team."

Rosenthal's practice will encompass advising developers and other companies involved in renewable and traditional energy, including electric transmission, power plants, and gas infrastructure projects. He guides clients through regulatory requirements and compliance considerations at the state and federal levels, including permitting, siting, and contract negotiations. Rosenthal also represents companies on matters involving the Public Service Law, the Federal Power Act, the Natural Gas Act, and New York's environmental statutes.

At the PSC, he led teams in drafting key orders on renewable energy, transmission planning, and affordability programs, and developed a new utility enforcement unit. Rosenthal also integrated the Office of Renewable Energy Siting into the Department of Public Service and supervised all PSC litigation.

"The decision to come back to Greenberg Traurig was an easy one. I get to return to work with so many former colleagues and friends and the firm provides an exceptional platform to serve the energy industry across the lifecycle of the company — from regulatory advice, to litigation defense, to serving as counsel for significant and complex deals," Rosenthal said. "The firm's national reach, combined with deep expertise in energy project development and environmental compliance, allows us to offer comprehensive service to clients navigating the evolving energy landscape."

Roggenkamp further adds to the firm's deep environmental regulatory bench, bringing more than a decade of experience as an environmental lawyer helping ensure new energy projects are developed in accordance with environmental requirements.

His experience resolving complex environmental litigation and regulatory matters includes advising on National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) challenges for infrastructure projects, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) cost recovery cases, toxic tort claims, and enforcement actions under major environmental statutes, including the Clean Air Act. He advises project developers and financing parties on siting and permitting requirements for both renewable and traditional energy projects.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and add to their extensive team already in place working on environmental issues facing the energy industry," Roggenkamp said. "The regulatory landscape for environmental issues is changing fast — in fact, one of the last things I did at DOE was help to revise the agency's NEPA procedures. I look forward to using that experience to help our clients understand and navigate this rapidly evolving area of law."

Rosenthal and Roggenkamp join amid a period of significant growth in GT's Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources groups, including recent additions of former Department of Justice environmental lawyer Stacey Bosshardt in Washington, D.C., Lauren Hammond from the Environmental Protection Agency in Denver, and a group of Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources shareholders in Denver, including Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin.

"Energy companies today demand law firms that can serve them from all angles — including jurisdictional expertise like Bob brings and a national perspective like Ed provides from his DOE experience," said Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. "We are glad to have their expertise to help serve our clients as they continue to grow and invest."

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier rankings in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2025 "Best Law Firms" report and was selected as "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360 for 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work.

