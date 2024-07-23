Greenberg Traurig Adds Top Philanthropy Lawyer Erika Mayshar as Chair

"Erika's depth of experience in tax exemption and charitable and philanthropic planning helps our clients who may have an interest in creating foundations or who may need advice on the daily complexities of operating a tax-exempt organization," Brian L. Duffy said. Post this

"The firm has a strategic commitment to growing this important area of the Tax Practice. Erika's depth of experience in tax exemption and charitable and philanthropic planning helps our clients who may have an interest in creating foundations or who may need advice on the daily complexities of operating a tax-exempt organization," Greenberg Traurig's Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said.

Mayshar has advised a wide range of private foundations and philanthropists on strategic grantmaking and mission-driven investing, including structuring relationships between charitable vehicles and family offices and designing their long-term governance and succession plans. She has represented investment management firms and tax-exempt investors that handle tax-sensitive structuring of alternative investments for pension funds and foundations. Mayshar also has counselled some of the nation's largest hospitals and other public charities on their governance, operations, strategic affiliations, and compliance with tax and nonprofit laws.

"We are thrilled to have Erika join us at an exciting time at the firm," said G. Michelle Ferreira, senior vice president of the firm and co-chair of the global Tax Practice. "Her work enhances a key firm practice where we are developing core areas of focus to better serve our clients' needs. The recent addition of Sophie Allen, who serves as co-chair of the London Tax Practice, is part of that approach."

"With the growing interest in philanthropic giving in connection with wealth transfer, my practice adds another dimension to Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice's existing offerings," Mayshar said. "Very few major law firms have Greenberg Traurig's ability to serve both complex tax-exempt organizations and the ultra-high net worth philanthropists who support these institutions."

Mayshar received her J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Pomona College. She is admitted to practice law in California.

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice is primarily responsible for assisting individual clients and families in attaining their wealth transfer and estate planning objectives. The team offers integrated income and transfer tax advice that takes into account current and projected changes in the tax and state laws affecting client estate planning.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Tax Practice provides a full range of tax legal services, including planning, restructuring, and representation before the Internal Revenue Service and state and local revenue authorities, from pre-dispute into litigation. Our client base includes large multinational corporations; privately-owned businesses; financial institutions; exempt organizations; and individual taxpayers, including high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. Our team's diverse background and prior experience, including in private industry, government, and private practice, allow our tax attorneys to meet the challenges of today's difficult tax enforcement environment and develop and offer practical legal counsel.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

