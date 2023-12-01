Greenberg Traurig Adds Top Talent to Powerhouse Health Care Team in Denver

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Health Care & FDA Practice in the firm's Denver office with the addition of three attorneys: Erin M. Eiselein and Anna-Liisa Mullis join as shareholders, and Ishra K. Solieman joins as of counsel from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Health Care & FDA Practice in the firm's Denver office with the addition of three attorneys: Erin M. Eiselein and Anna-Liisa Mullis join as shareholders, and Ishra K. Solieman joins as of counsel from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

Eiselein has served as a trusted advisor to hospital systems, ambulatory surgery centers, and health care providers for more than 20 years. In addition to litigating complex disputes, she advises clients on a wide variety of health care regulatory and operational issues including government investigations, fraud and abuse laws, and health care privacy laws. She has testified as an expert witness on patient privacy matters, including HIPAA and state data privacy laws, and published a book on HIPAA compliance in behavioral health settings. Eiselein received her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Iowa.

Mullis has more than a decade of experience both prosecuting and defending health care clients in a wide variety of complex litigation matters, including hospital-provider contracting, provider-patient disputes, and provider-payor disputes. She combines her broad courtroom experience with deep knowledge of health care regulations and privacy law to counsel clients on operational, regulatory, and privacy issues. Mullis graduated from the University of Colorado Law School and received a B.S. from the University of Colorado.

Solieman is a highly experienced health care regulatory attorney. For more than a decade, she has counseled health care clients on compliance matters, including operational and transactional matters. Drawing on her deep knowledge of health care law, she frequently advises clients with respect to regulatory compliance in everyday business operations as well as in structuring and completing transactions. Solieman received her J.D. from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Arizona.

"With the U.S. Department of Justice ramping up investigation and enforcement of health care fraud, the additions of Erin, Anna-Liisa, and Ishra is a two-fold decision – they round off the firm's sophisticated, multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice while benefiting from the firm's global platform," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "Their deep understanding of the law as well as the shifting regulatory, political, and business issues impacting health care providers allows them to advise clients on a wide range of matters arising in a dynamic industry."

In one example of the shifting landscape, the attorneys secured a complete victory for a large American medical group in an arbitration related to the implementation of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth—which was minimally available prior to the pandemic—expanded rapidly during the early days of COVID-19. Because the attorneys had been tracking telehealth developments as they occurred, they were able to bring a deep understanding of telehealth and the broader health care regulatory landscape to obtain a favorable result for their client.

The trio rounds out the Western region Health Care & FDA Practice by joining Denver-based Shareholders Lawson S. Parker and Julie A. Sullivan who focus on health care industry Corporate and regulatory matters, respectively. They will reunite with former alumni of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, Shareholders Hannah Caplan and Martine Tariot Wells and Associate Julie Mitarotondo.

"As health care expenditures approach 20% of the GDP in the United States, the regulations governing hospitals and health care providers are constantly changing and only becoming more complex," Eiselein, Mullis and Solieman said in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to partner with the many talented health care lawyers at Greenberg Traurig to significantly expand our ability to serve our clients in this ever-shifting legal and regulatory environment."

