Greenberg Traurig Adds Top Tier International Arbitration Lawyer Nassif BouMalhab in UAE Location

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig further expands its International Arbitration & Litigation Practice with the addition of Nassif BouMalhab as a shareholder in the firm's United Arab Emirates location (UAE). He joins Greenberg Traurig from Clyde & Co, where he was a partner and led its Middle East arbitration group.

BouMalhab's joining Greenberg Traurig comes as the firm expands its London International Arbitration Practice with the appointment of three new shareholders, Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, from Pinsent Masons.

"We welcome Nassif, whose deep experience in complex disputes in sectors including education, property development, and hospitality is integral to our ambitious plans to develop our International Arbitration & Litigation Practice in key regions globally," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "We are highly committed to being a major force in disputes worldwide, involving both litigation and arbitration and in civil and criminal forums."

With over 20 years of experience, BouMalhab focuses on complex business disputes in the Middle East representing clients in international and domestic arbitration and mediation. This includes under the International Chamber of Commerce, London Court of International Arbitration, Dubai International Arbitration Centre, Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration, American Arbitration Association, and United Nations Commission On International Trade Law rules. He has advised investors on legal dispute resolution between investors and States under investment treaties, including under the arbitration rules of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

"Nassif's longstanding leadership in the Middle East international arbitration arena and significant track record of complex dispute resolution success have made him a highly impressive addition to our team regionally and internationally," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia location. "His wide-ranging expertise will be of tremendous value to our clients as they grow locally and globally."

BouMalhab has served as party counsel in more than 50 arbitration cases and assisted clients in hundreds of court proceedings before the courts of the United Arab Emirates, including the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, and the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Courts (onshore).

"The opportunity to join Greenberg Traurig as both the firm and the Middle East region enter an exciting growth period was extremely attractive to me. My being part of the firm's truly global platform of exceptionally talented lawyers means that I can now provide my clients with a full-service offering," BouMalhab said. "I look forward to helping them reach even greater goals working with my colleagues in the firm's culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship."

In addition to his advocacy work, BouMalhab serves on arbitration tribunals for corporate and commercial disputes. He advises lawmakers on reforming international and domestic arbitration legislation and rules. Nassif is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre.

"Nassif's stellar reputation as a talented and commercially minded dispute resolution lawyer makes him a perfect fit with our client service focused team of exemplary legal talent," said Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's UAE location, in a joint statement. "Having an expanded International Arbitration Practice, which provides local counsel with an international reach, is one of the many differentiators that sets us apart in the Middle East."

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

