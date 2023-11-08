Greenberg Traurig Adds Veteran Attorney Joshua B. Forman to Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. added digital infrastructure industry veteran Joshua B. Forman as of counsel in the Miami office, enhancing the firm's capabilities in this rapidly expanding area of the technology sector.

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. added digital infrastructure industry veteran Joshua B. Forman as of counsel in the Miami office, enhancing the firm's capabilities in this rapidly expanding area of the technology sector.

Forman, who brings more than 10 years of in-house experience, most recently served as senior vice president and general counsel at Netrality Data Centers. He previously was general counsel and chief compliance officer for GlobeNet Telecom.

"Josh's mastery of the bread-and-butter contracts and transactions that drive digital infrastructure adds another layer of experience to our already industry leading knowledge base," said Kemal Hawa, Washington, D.C. based Corporate shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group. "As we see increased demand for data centers and subsea connectivity amidst an intensely competitive environment, we are confident our clients will benefit from Josh's experience in the trenches as in-house counsel."

Forman provides legal advice on a wide range of telecommunications matters, with a deep focus on data center expansion, operations, and transit services including fiber access and interconnection. His holistic practice addresses commercial, corporate, tax, and other issues. He also has guided the regulatory approval process for clients with U.S. agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission, Department of Homeland Security, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, as well as various regulatory entities in Latin America.

"Digital infrastructure is the foundation of our modern economy and a critical element for the data storage and cloud computing capabilities that all businesses need today," said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office. "As Miami continues to grow its footprint in the technology and digital infrastructure industries, we are focused on strategic expansion to better serve our clients. Josh, who is already well-known to key industry players, brings a unique skill set and understands what keeps clients up at night."

Forman earned his J.D. from the St. Thomas University School of Law, and a B.A. in Finance from The George Washington University.

"After working as an in-house attorney for a decade, overseeing billions of dollars in transactions and other compliance matters, I was looking for an opportunity to put my experience to work on a broader scale," Forman said. "I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's highly respected digital infrastructure and data center team that has such a strong presence in my hometown of Miami, but also has the global platform to serve clients across the United States and internationally."

Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group is composed of a dedicated team of attorneys with experience advising clients in virtually every type of cloud transaction in more than 100 countries, including some of the largest data center operators and content and cloud service providers in the world. We regularly represent data center operators, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers, content providers, investors, and lenders in connection with data center acquisitions, leases and development projects, terrestrial network deals, and submarine cable consortium and private subsea cable contracts. Learn more here.

About Greenberg Traurig's Miami Office: Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, founded in 1967 by business-savvy attorneys with a commitment to community service and diversity, has actively supported South Florida's growth as an international financial and cultural center. As the gateway between the United States and Latin America, Miami is not only the place where Greenberg Traurig was founded, but is an essential hub of the firm's global network. With a team of more than 180 attorneys based in Miami, Greenberg Traurig delivers targeted legal services and solutions to clients around the world. Today, the office is proud of its "Miami Roots, Global Reach." The attorneys advise local, national, and international companies in numerous industry sectors, including aviation, construction, entertainment, financial institutions, gaming, healthcare, infrastructure, international finance, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, retail, and technology.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 202.533.2373, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP