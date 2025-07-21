Greenberg Traurig Adds Veteran County Litigator Angela F. Benjamin in Miami

"Angela not only excels in the courtroom but will also bring a valuable perspective to our practice thanks to her deep knowledge of public sector operations and issues," said Brigid F. Cech Samole, co-chair of the Miami Litigation Practice. Post this

"Angela not only excels in the courtroom but will also bring a valuable perspective to our practice thanks to her deep knowledge of public sector operations and issues," said Brigid F. Cech Samole, co-chair of the Miami Litigation Practice. "Our clients will benefit from her creative problem-solving, her ability to navigate complex legal challenges, and her unparalleled dedication to client service."

Benjamin is active in the Miami-Dade Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL), where she currently serves as immediate past president. During her time as president from 2024-2025, she launched a mock trial program for new lawyers to gain in-person courtroom experience and receive feedback from judges on their performance.

"The decision to join Greenberg Traurig was an easy one," Benjamin said. "I was drawn to its collaborative culture, where people work hard together and are committed to helping clients achieve their business goals. I am looking forward to being part of a team of talented litigators, where I can focus on growing my practice and continuing to make an impact in the community."

Selected for the Miami-Dade Bar Circle of Excellence for Government Law in 2024, Benjamin earned her J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Central Florida.

