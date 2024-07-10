Greenberg Traurig Adds Veteran Gaming Attorney Terence M. Dunleavy in Chicago

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Terence M. Dunleavy as shareholder in the firm's Gaming Practice in Chicago. He joins the firm from O'Rourke, LLP, where he was a partner.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Terence M. Dunleavy as shareholder in the firm's Gaming Practice in Chicago. He joins the firm from O'Rourke, LLP, where he was a partner.

Dunleavy brings a wealth of experience in regulatory, licensing, compliance, and transactional legal services within the gaming industry. His clients include casino companies, racetrack owners and operators, Native American tribes, video gaming terminal owners and establishments, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, sportsbook operators, game developers, and financial institutions investing in the gaming sector.

"Terry is a highly regarded leader in the gaming industry. He has several decades of high-profile legal experience which has helped him gain an intimate understanding of the industry and to develop key relationships," said Edward R. Winkofsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Gaming Practice. "His complex regulatory and compliance experience will be invaluable to our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Dunleavy assists clients with drafting and implementing complex legislation and gaming compliance programs. He also represents gaming companies in matters related to proposed new and existing operations, including financing and refinancing of gaming projects, as well as litigation and related disciplinary matters.

A contributor to the expansion of gaming in Illinois, Dunleavy served as lead regulatory counsel to Hawthorne Race Course in the awarding of its preliminary approval to become Illinois's first-ever racino, Walker's Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County in the award of its owner's license to operate a casino, and 815 Entertainment, LLC and Hard Rock Casino Rockford in the awarding of its approval for a temporary casino license – the first approved since the Illinois Gaming Expansion Bill went into law. He also advised Blue Owl Capital on its purchase of the land associated with Tribune Publishing, the soon-to-be home of Chicago's $1.7 billion permanent casino – the city's first.

"Greenberg Traurig has established itself as the go-to law firm for many of the key players in the gaming industry and I am excited to join the firm and work alongside this talented team of professionals," Dunleavy said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate the complex and evolving landscape of the gaming industry."

Dunleavy's career in the gaming industry is rooted in his governmental roles, having served as the executive director and general counsel of the Illinois Racing Board and as the first member of the Wisconsin Gaming Commission. He also held the position of executive director of the Wisconsin Racing Board. These roles have provided him with unique insights into the regulatory perspective, which he applies when advising clients on matters before gaming regulatory bodies such as the Illinois Gaming Board.

About Greenberg Traurig's Gaming Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to more than 180 today. Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, the Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

