Greenberg Traurig Adds Veteran Intellectual Property Litigator David Magee to Growing Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expands its Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology and IP Litigation practices with the addition of David Magee as a shareholder in Boston. With over two decades of experience, Magee is an experienced commercial attorney with a particular emphasis on representing technology and life science clients in IP matters, including patent litigation, licensing, and counseling.

"David is a talented IP attorney and experienced patent litigator, and we are excited to add him to our roster of industry-leading professionals in this area. Clients around the globe will benefit from his depth of knowledge, strategic thinking, and proven track record," said Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, co-chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Global Patent Litigation Group.

"David brings extensive experience in patent law and litigation, which bolsters Boston's capabilities and allows us to better serve our clients' needs in the dynamic IP field," said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. "His addition further demonstrates the firm's commitment to attracting top talent and providing unparalleled client service to the technology and life sciences sectors in Boston and beyond."

Magee represents clients from emerging startups to multibillion-dollar corporations. He has litigated cases involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and other commercial disputes before the International Trade Commission, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and U.S. District Courts. Drawing from his background as an engineer, Magee navigates complex technical information in disputes for his clients.

In addition to IP litigation, Magee also manages and secures clients' brand and innovation portfolios and counsels clients throughout virtually all phases of IP planning, from procurement and monetization to enforcement and defense. Moreover, he works with business clients in evaluating IP scope, quality, and total addressable market for IP acquisitions. Magee negotiates and prepares various commercial agreements, including licenses, confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, development and distribution agreements, releases, product sale, software, and service agreements.

"Greenberg Traurig's award-winning IP practice has a reputation as one of the premier practices in the country," Magee said. "I look forward to collaborating with the firm's talented attorneys, helping to expand the practice, and tapping into the breadth and depth of resources at this global powerhouse to assist my clients with all their legal needs."

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Magee was in private practice at another Boston area law firm. He has experience at both small firms and AmLaw 25 international firms, and prior to becoming a lawyer, he worked as an engineer for a top 25 global engineering and construction firm.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

