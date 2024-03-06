Greenberg Traurig Adds Well-Known Attorney Jake Robson as Co-managing Shareholder and Head of M&A Practice in Singapore

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion in Southeast Asia with the addition of Jake Robson as co-managing shareholder of the Singapore office and head of the South and Southeast Asia Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice.

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion in Southeast Asia with the addition of Jake Robson as co-managing shareholder of the Singapore office and head of the South and Southeast Asia Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice. Robson joins from King & Wood Mallesons where he developed and led its South and Southeast Asia Corporate and M&A practices. Previously, he developed the M&A practice in Singapore for Morrison & Foerster.

Robson is one of the leading M&A attorneys in Singapore with deep experience over almost 20 years advising both strategic and private capital clients on complex cross-border transactions throughout South and Southeast Asia. In addition to M&A, he advises clients on venture capital fundraisings and financial services distribution transactions across a range of sectors including technology, media & telecommunications, infrastructure — in particular, digital infrastructure — financial services, fintech, real estate, and logistics.

"Jake is a welcome addition to our global M&A Practice and he further strengthens the capabilities of our burgeoning Singapore office. His impressive record, best known for building M&A practices and offices from scratch for two global law firms in Singapore, makes him a fantastic fit for our office there," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman. "Adding someone with Jake's results-driven reputation is the latest step in realizing our firm's strategic vision to widen the breadth and worldwide presence of our top tier M&A and Private Equity practices; legal areas expected to experience dramatic growth in the coming years."

Singapore is a fast-growing international finance and business hub and is experiencing major investments — into, within, and out of the region — to execute deals in the financial sector, including in M&A and private equity. Greenberg Traurig's Singapore office serves as a gateway to the firm's Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo offices and advises clients in Taiwan and around the world.

"I look forward to co-managing with Jake to continue building the Singapore office and expanding our worldwide reach. He has a stellar reputation and is highly sought after for guiding clients on their investments in Southeast Asia, often through complex deal structures and jurisdictions," said Joseph Kim, co-managing partner of the Singapore office and head of the firm's Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice.

"I am thrilled to partner with Joe to help expand Greenberg Traurig's already strong presence in Southeast Asia; the firm has begun to build a fantastic brand here in energy and infrastructure, real estate, and project finance. My goal is to take that brand forward in M&A," Robson said. "It is an exciting time to be practicing in a fast-growing part of the world with a premier global law firm like Greenberg Traurig — a firm that recognizes the enormous potential here and is committed to adding the talent and capabilities necessary to meet deepening client demand. I also look forward to introducing clients to Greenberg Traurig's leading and unified global network to give them far greater horizons."

Robson is qualified in England and Wales. While English is his primary language, he speaks and writes fluent Italian and French. He also regularly shares his industry insights at conferences and in publications.

