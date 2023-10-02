Greenberg Traurig Adds Well-Known Financial Markets Regulation Attorney Akihiro Wani in Tokyo

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion in Tokyo with the addition of Akihiro Wani, a well-known industry leader on financial markets regulation, who joins as senior counsel from Morrison & Foerster.

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion in Tokyo with the addition of Akihiro Wani, a well-known industry leader on financial markets regulation, who joins as senior counsel from Morrison & Foerster.

Wani, a licensed bengoshi in Japan, has wide-ranging experience with regulation for financial instruments, including derivatives and swaps, as he has served as counsel for the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) in Japan, and is a founding member of the Financial Law Board sponsored by the Bank of Japan. He has more than 30 years of experience representing Japanese as well as international clients on financial regulatory matters and transactions involving new financial instruments.

"At a time when the Japanese business climate is so exciting and stable, and so intertwined with our many other global locations and practices, I am excited to welcome a senior and widely respected industry leader such as Akihiro as another new member of our longstanding Tokyo office. His capital markets experience and knowledge of the regulatory framework governing financial instruments in Japan are uniquely important assets, strengthening our regulatory capabilities for client transactions and otherwise while allowing him to train and mentor younger lawyers," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman.

"The addition of Akihiro Wani is a significant milestone for our Tokyo office. He is the fourth addition in 12 months. But more importantly, Wani's deep understanding of how derivatives are regulated can assist clients such as Japanese banks and other financial institutions as well as benefit foreign financial entities operating in Japan," said Koji Ishikawa, managing shareholder of the Tokyo office, and Koichiro Ohashi, co-chair of the Japan Practice. "During his lengthy career, he has managed innovative transactions such as advising on the first public offering of credit-linked securities in Japan and is also equally adept representing clients on corporate and cross-border matters."

In addition to Wani, the Tokyo office has added three attorneys: Corporate Shareholder Hiroshi Miura, and two Real Estate Practice lawyers, Shareholder Yuko Ino and Of Counsel Koh Ueda.

Wani earned an LL.B from The University of Tokyo in 1975 and an LL.M in 1977 and was awarded an LL.M from Columbia University School of Law in 1982. He is admitted to practice law in New York and Japan. He has served as a professor of law at Tokyo's Sophia Law School since 2004.

"Greenberg Traurig provides me with an opportunity to advise clients first-hand who need guidance with Japanese financial regulations, which I have always seen as an important aspect of my work as an attorney," Wani said. He added that he was attracted to the firm because of its long history as well as its entrepreneurial and collaborative culture. "I am also looking forward to sharing my knowledge of the financial markets with younger attorneys and associates at the firm so they can benefit from my experience."

