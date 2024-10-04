Greenberg Traurig Adds WeWork Employment Law Head Brian B. Kelly

"My goal is to be a trusted thought partner to human resources teams on matters that affect a range of people from entire employment populations to single employees," Kelly said. Post this

"Brian's ability to provide commercial and scalable advice, coupled with his deep understanding of global employment dynamics, will greatly enhance our service offerings and support to our clients," said G. Michelle Ferreira, Greenberg Traurig senior vice president and co-managing shareholder of the firm's San Francisco office. "We welcome him to our firm, and with his deep experience in employment law and proven leadership, Brian brings invaluable insights to our team."

"Brian brings a wealth of experience to Greenberg Traurig, having led the global employment law team at WeWork. He will be a valuable resource to our clients, providing advice and counsel on day-to-day employment issues, while also taking the time to understand employees' concerns," said Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the firm's global Labor & Employment Practice.

Kelly previously appeared as a guest on the firm's "The Performance Review" podcast, hosted by Shareholders Philip I. Person and Ryan C. Bykerk, on an episode discussing legal issues related to remote work arrangements for employees. He also partnered with Shareholder Lindsay E. Hutner when he spoke on the panel, "The Hybrid Workplace as the New Normal," during PLI's Cutting-Edge Employment Law Issues 2023: The California Difference conference, which is co-chaired by Hutner.

"My goal is to be a trusted thought partner to human resources teams on matters that affect a range of people from entire employment populations to single employees," Kelly said. "I'm a firm believer in finding legal strategies that are also administratively feasible to implement. I've found that Greenberg Traurig encourages attorneys to use creative thinking when providing service to clients."

In California, the firm has also added Associates Syed M. Q. Ali Khan, Ashley Attia, Joseph Dietrich, Charles H.W. Foster, and Michael James Kolvek to its Labor & Employment Practice.

