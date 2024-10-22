Greenberg Traurig Advises Alta Growth Capital on Grupo Corcimex Investment

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice in Mexico City have advised Alta Growth Capital in the due diligence, closing, and integration process of its recent investment in Grupo Corcimex.

Grupo Corcimex is a 100% Mexican leading textile manufacturing group of companies with more than 70 years of experience in the national and international market. The company manufactures all types of ribbons, including braided and woven, and all types of braided and twisted twine made with synthetic and natural fibers.

Alta Growth Capital is a private equity firm with over 15 years of experience in the market, specializing in investments in well- positioned middle market companies in Mexico and beyond. They focus on a growth capital strategy and establishing long-term partnerships.

The matter was led by Marité Villanueva, of counsel in Mexico City's Labor & Employment Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, tax, international trade, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

