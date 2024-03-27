Greenberg Traurig Advises APx Acquisition Corp. I in Business Combination Agreement to Create AI-Driven Genomics Company

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised APx Acquisition Corp. I, a special purpose acquisition company, in its definitive business combination agreement with OmnigenicsAI Corp, a precision medicine company incubated by Bioceres Group PLC, and MultiplAI Health Ltd, a UK-based AI-enabled preventive medicine company.

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised APx Acquisition Corp. I, a special purpose acquisition company, in its definitive business combination agreement with OmnigenicsAI Corp, a precision medicine company incubated by Bioceres Group PLC, and MultiplAI Health Ltd, a UK-based AI-enabled preventive medicine company.

The strategic combination will create a global AI-driven genomics company with a significant presence in Latin America that will focus on providing secure, precise, and reliable biological data. The combined company currently operates primarily in Argentina, Mexico, Paraguay, and the UK, though it is expected to continue expanding its geographic footprint beyond Latin America, including into the United States.

Upon closing, OmnigenicsAI Corp will become the shareholder of APx and MultiplAI. The shares and warrants of OmnigenicsAI Corp will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "OMNI" and "OMNIW," respectively. The transaction is expected to close mid-year and values OmnigenicsAI Corp and MultiplAI at a combined enterprise value of $340 million.

As planned, the combined company will offer a comprehensive suite of health evaluation services using AI. The integration of AI with precision medicine enables the interpretation of complex genomic data and allows for the delivery of highly personalized health insights, according to the company's press release.

"We are pleased to be assisting APx in its efforts to combine with OmnigenicsAI Corp and MultiplAI and to help create a global platform that integrates AI with precision medicine, particularly across Latin America. Greenberg Traurig has recently been more active than ever in helping companies in the Latin American region access U.S. capital markets as part of their growth strategy and liquidity management," said Antonio Peña, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice, Corporate Practice Co-Chair and SPAC Chair Alan I. Annex, and Corporate Shareholder Thomas R. Martin, in a joint statement.

APx is a publicly traded SPAC led by serial SPAC sponsor Kyle Bransfield in partnership with Daniel Braatz and Xavier Martinez of APx Capital. APx focuses its search on companies in Latin American countries or companies outside of Latin America that provide goods and services to Spanish-speaking markets.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing APx was led by Peña, Annex, and Miami Corporate Shareholders Martin and Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr.

Other shareholders included Miami Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero, New York Antitrust Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper, Northern Virginia and Denver Tax Shareholder Robert D. Simon, London Litigation Shareholder Gillian Sproul, Denver Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Shareholder Tyler J. Thompson, Miami Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV, and London Corporate Shareholder and Chair of the London Mergers and Acquisitions team Henrietta Walker, as well as London Corporate Senior Associate Patrick G. Lilly, Orlando Associate Talia Boiangin, Miami Corporate Associates Anthony J. Fernandez, Sami B. Ghneim, Macy K. Nix, and Javier M. Sanchez.

