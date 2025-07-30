Greenberg Traurig Advises BBVA Mexico on MXN$6.6 Billion Syndicated Credit Facility to Fibra Shop

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Mexico City advised BBVA Mexico in its roles as administrative agent, collateral agent, structuring agent, and sole bookrunner, as well as a syndicate of 11 leading financial institutions and entities acting as lenders, in connection with a syndicated credit facility totaling up to MXN$6.6 billion (approximately USD$351 million) granted to Fibra Shop.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Mexico City advised BBVA Mexico in its roles as administrative agent, collateral agent, structuring agent, and sole bookrunner, as well as a syndicate of 11 leading financial institutions and entities acting as lenders, in connection with a syndicated credit facility totaling up to MXN$6.6 billion (approximately USD$351 million) granted to Fibra Shop.

The facility will be used to refinance existing debt related to the construction and development of multiple shopping centers owned and operated by Fibra Shop, a first-of-its-kind Mexican real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping centers.

The transaction includes an innovative structure, utilizing a syndicated loan secured by several properties and the cash flows generated by those assets as collateral. The structure provides enhanced security for the lenders and offers Fibra Shop flexible refinancing terms, supporting its ongoing growth and development strategy in the Mexican retail sector.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising on this transaction was led by Shareholder Miguel A. Moisés, with key support from Associates Paulina García de León, Francisco De Rosenzweig, and Joaquín García Pimentel Borja.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

