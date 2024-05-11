Greenberg Traurig Advises Blackstone and QTS on Landmark Data Center Site Acquisition

The London office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Practice has advised Blackstone and its portfolio company QTS on the acquisition of a 250-acre+ site in Northumberland to enable the potential development of a hyperscale data center campus.

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The London office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Practice has advised Blackstone and its portfolio company QTS on the acquisition of a 250-acre+ site in Northumberland to enable the potential development of a hyperscale data center campus.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Real Estate Shareholder Carol Hopper, working closely with Shareholders Joel Wheeler (Corporate), Rupert Cheetham (Restructuring & Bankruptcy), Shashank Krishna (Energy & Natural Resources), Charles Case (Tax), Sierra M. Taylor (Finance), and Annabel Thomas (Litigation); Senior Associates Varun Devesher (Real Estate), Patrick G. Lilly (Corporate), and Gavin Costelloe (Litigation); Associates Clémence Mimbulu (Real Estate), Nazmul Miah (Restructuring & Bankruptcy), Kathryn Jones (Tax), and Edward Laslett (Finance); and Trainee Solicitors Filippo Macchi di Cellere, Adam Ripper, Christina Papanastasiou, Francesca Gransden, and Josef Rustom.

Kemal Hawa, global co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Practice, said, "Greenberg Traurig was honored to represent Blackstone and QTS in connection with this transaction. Congratulations to Carol Hopper and the London team for their leadership on this deal, which is a great testament to the firm's strength in the digital infrastructure sector not only in the UK, but throughout Europe and the rest of the world."

