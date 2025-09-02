Greenberg Traurig Advises Core Spaces on Student Housing Acquisition in Austin, Texas

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Chicago-based Core Spaces in its acquisition of Villas on 24th, a newly completed student housing community in Austin, Texas.

Located in the heart of the University of Texas' West Campus, Villas on 24th establishes Core's presence in the UT Austin market. The 199-unit, 670-bed student housing community features a mix of studio through six-bedroom floor plans and rooftop amenities, including an infinity pool and fully enclosed basketball court.

Greenberg Traurig assisted Core with the negotiations and closing of the acquisition.

"We are proud to help Core acquire this best-in-class asset and expand its student housing portfolio to Austin," said Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Benjamin A. Householder, who led a multidisciplinary team of Greenberg Traurig attorneys in advising Core on the transaction. "With its ideal location and unique amenity offering, Villas on 24th provides a great entry point for Core into the UT Austin market. We look forward to continuing to work with Core on their projects and transactions nationwide."

In addition to Householder, the Greenberg Traurig deal team included Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Martin J. Lee, Delaware Corporate Shareholder Brian L. Colborn, Chicago Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Matthew J. Levinstein, Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Of Counsel Deborah Mintz, and New York Real Estate Associate Kendall Torpey.

