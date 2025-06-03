Greenberg Traurig Advises Empira Group on $111.25 Million Construction Loan for Miami Apartment Tower

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Empira Group, a leading real estate investment manager in Europe and the United States, during the closing of a $111.25 million construction loan for a planned 26-story multifamily development in Miami's Brickell district.

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Empira Group, a leading real estate investment manager in Europe and the United States, during the closing of a $111.25 million construction loan for a planned 26-story multifamily development in Miami's Brickell district.

Located at 244 Southwest 9th St., The Perrin will feature 310 apartments, 380 parking spaces, 2,500 square feet of retail, and an array of upscale amenities, including a resort-style pool with cabanas, rooftop zen garden, tea room, and yoga and coworking spaces.

Goldman Sachs provided the loan for the project, which is set to begin construction in July, with an anticipated completion in 2027.

"This transformative project will bring luxury rental housing to one of Miami's most highly sought-after neighborhoods, and we're excited to see it take shape," said Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice Shareholders Danielle Gonzalez and Courtney E. McGuinn, who represented Empira in the transaction with assistance from Miami Associate Edward Baker. "Greenberg Traurig has worked closely with Empira Group since it established a presence in South Florida and across the larger Sun Belt more than three years ago. We look forward to our continued relationship as the company enters new markets and unlocks additional opportunities nationwide."

The Perrin is Empira's second multifamily project in the United States to start construction. The Swiss investment manager also recently secured a $32 million construction loan from Abanca USA to develop Enso, a boutique 85-unit apartment project in Miami's coveted The Roads neighborhood. Greenberg Traurig has advised on the financing, site acquisitions, and zoning and land use work for both projects.

About Empira Group

Empira Group is a leading investment manager focused on real estate investments in Europe and the United States, with $10 billion in assets under management. Empira provides institutional investors with a fully integrated platform for tailored investment solutions. Its real estate and capital markets experts have extensive expertise across the entire value chain of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with a U.S. headquarters in Downtown Miami. As of January 2025, Empira joined Partners Group, one of the largest private markets investment firms. Empira continues to operate as an independent real estate investment firm within the Partners Group global platform.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice:

The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

