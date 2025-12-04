Greenberg Traurig Advises Enlivex in $212M Private Placement

Enlivex Becomes World's First Publicly Traded Company to Adopt a RAIN Prediction Markets Token Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, in connection with its $212 million private placement.

The transaction, which closed Nov. 24, included the purchase and sale of 212 million ordinary shares (or equivalents in lieu thereof) of Enlivex at $1 per share. The net proceeds will support Enlivex's adoption of a prediction markets digital asset treasury strategy through RAIN token accumulation, according to the company's press release.

RAIN is a decentralized protocol for prediction markets and options trading built on the Arbitrum network. Enlivex plans to leverage blockchain technology and the growing trend of prediction-driven models, while continuing to focus on core business operations that include the development of Allocetra™, a therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

"Enlivex Therapeutics is a longtime Greenberg Traurig client and we're pleased to have assisted the company in this transaction," said Robert L. Grossman, Corporate Practice shareholder based in Miami and past chair of the firm's Israel practice. "The team was spearheaded by Drew M. Altman, co-chair of our Miami Corporate Practice, along with Win Rutherfurd, Boston Corporate shareholder. The team also includes Tampa Corporate Associate Chase Wathen, Miami Corporate Associates Meryl Roux Jimenez and Jeannie B. Regidor, and Law Clerk Angel Marcial."

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

