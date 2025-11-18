Greenberg Traurig Advises European Dental Group on Acquisition of Majority Stake in Fresh Tandartsen

Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Nordic Capital's European Dental Group (EDG) on the successful acquisition of a majority stake in Fresh Tandartsen from Livingbridge. EDG is a pan-European leader in the dental care sector. This investment is a continuation of EDG's successful buy-and-build strategy aimed at driving scale, quality, and future-proof dental care across Europe.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Nordic Capital's European Dental Group (EDG) on the successful acquisition of a majority stake in Fresh Tandartsen from Livingbridge. EDG is a pan-European leader in the dental care sector. This investment is a continuation of EDG's successful buy-and-build strategy aimed at driving scale, quality, and future-proof dental care across Europe.

The Greenberg Traurig team comprised Sava Savov, Corporate shareholder and chair of the LondonPrivate Equity Practice, as well as Amsterdam Corporate Shareholder Maarten de Boorder, Local Partner Rutger Sterk, Senior Associate Maquina Lamé, and Associate Lulu Trainor. They advised EDG on all legal aspects of the transaction, including structuring, governance, and commercial matters.

"This transaction, together with several other pan-European matters for EDG, is a testament to Greenberg Traurig's growing strength and ambition in the European private equity space," said Savov.

Houthoff and Lincoln International advised Fresh and the selling shareholders. The transaction was signed in July and has now been successfully completed.

Please find EDG's full press release here.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

