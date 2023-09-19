Greenberg Traurig Advises FunNow on Largest Restaurant Discount Booking Platform Acquisition in Southeast Asia

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised lifestyle marketplace leader FunNow in its acquisition of Eatigo, the largest restaurant discount booking platform in Southeast Asia. The market share and penetration of the newly combined companies are expected to increase rapidly in multicategory lifestyle choices offered on the platform, including the food and beverage sectors across Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised lifestyle marketplace leader FunNow in its acquisition of Eatigo, the largest restaurant discount booking platform in Southeast Asia. The market share and penetration of the newly combined companies are expected to increase rapidly in multicategory lifestyle choices offered on the platform, including the food and beverage sectors across Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

The consolidation of Eatigo into FunNow is part of FunNow's strategic plan to expand through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions. Following FunNow's purchase booking platforms TABLEAPP and Niceday in 2020 and 2022, respectively, the Eatigo addition expands FunNow's portfolio and leverages FunNow's technological advantages and Eatigo's brand recognition across Southeast Asia.

Greenberg Traurig advised FunNow on all aspects of the project from the initial structuring phase and included working with FunNow and Eatigo on the ancillary commercial contracts that underpinned the transaction.

The multidisciplinary team from Greenberg Traurig was led by Shareholder William Wu and included Associates Stephanie Sijie Li and Ping Hsu, all based in the firm's Singapore office.

"This is a landmark project for FunNow's journey to become a leading global lifestyle marketplace," William said. "Our team is honored to be part of the journey, and to have contributed our deep experience and knowledge of the food and beverage space, as well as the online marketplace sector within various Asian markets, to bring this transaction to fruition."

"I extend my gratitude to Greenberg Traurig for its guidance, due diligence, and unwavering professionalism, which were instrumental in the successful completion of our first-ever regional-scale merger and acquisition," said Jason Huang, Head of Investor Relations at FunNow. "We view Greenberg Traurig not just as legal counsel, but as a genuine partner in our journey and our future growth."

About Greenberg Traurig's Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice: GT's Global Food & Beverage Group leverages its deep experience representing some of the most significant participants in the food, beverage, dietary supplement and products industries. The team is ranked in Chambers & Partners, and was named by Law360 "Food & Beverage Practice Group of the Year." They represent clients on a broad range of matters in the sector, including those involving corporate, regulatory, environmental, finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation, real estate, restructuring, and tax matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice: Public and private companies around the world turn to Greenberg Traurig for their M&A transactions. The firm advises clients in a variety of business combinations, across industries and deal sizes, from middle-market transactions to multi-billion dollar deals. The firm's vast experience with cross-border transactions includes advising companies and entrepreneurs throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. To learn more about Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, click here.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

