Greenberg Traurig Advises Hope Bancorp in Territorial Bancorp Merger

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Hope Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Bank of Hope, in its merger with Honolulu-based Territorial Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank.

With the merger's completion, Bank of Hope says it has become the largest regional bank catering to multicultural customers across the continental United States and Hawaii.

Effective April 2, Territorial Savings Bank operates under the trade name Territorial Savings, a division of Bank of Hope.

Hope Bancorp is the only regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.05 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31, 2024. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Bank of Hope operates 46 full-service branches in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Georgia under the Bank of Hope banner, and 29 branches in Hawaii under the Territorial Savings banner.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Hope Bancorp was led by Co-Chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice Mark J. Kelson together with Corporate Shareholders Yejee Marilyn Kim, and Brian H. Blaney, and Co-Chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice Marina Olman-Pal.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

[email protected]

