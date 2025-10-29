Greenberg Traurig Advises Makarora on $2.1B Definitive Merger Agreement with Plymouth Industrial REIT

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented New York-based Makarora Management LP in connection with a definitive merger agreement with Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented New York-based Makarora Management LP in connection with a definitive merger agreement with Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.

Under the merger agreement, Makarora, along with Ares Alternative Credit funds, will acquire all outstanding shares of Plymouth's common stock (NYSE: PLYM) and all outstanding limited partnership interests of Plymouth Industrial OP, LP for $22 per share. The all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $2.1 billion, includes the assumption of outstanding debt.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Plymouth's board of directors and is expected to close in early 2026, subject to approval by Plymouth's shareholders and other customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, Plymouth said in a statement. Upon completion of the transaction, Plymouth will become a private company, and shares of Plymouth's common stock will no longer trade on the NYSE.

"Greenberg Traurig is honored to support Makarora in this significant transaction, which further demonstrates the strength of our global platform in helping companies navigate today's rapidly evolving economic and real estate landscape," said BostonReal Estate Shareholder Marc Lazar, who led a multidisciplinary team of Greenberg Traurig attorneys in representing Makarora during negotiations of the merger agreement. "We look forward to continuing to help Makora advance its strategic objectives through practical, business-minded legal solutions."

The Greenberg Traurig deal team also included New YorkCorporate Shareholders Michael D. Helsel and Joseph A. Herz and New York Tax Shareholder Timothy Donovan.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

