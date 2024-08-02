Greenberg Traurig Advises Meaningful Partners in Acquisition of Second-Largest Crunch Fitness Franchisee

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised investment firm Meaningful Partners, a California-based private equity fund, in its acquisition of Fitness Ventures LLC, the second-largest Crunch Fitness franchisee worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised investment firm Meaningful Partners, a California-based private equity fund, in its acquisition of Fitness Ventures LLC, the second-largest Crunch Fitness franchisee worldwide.

Crunch Fitness is the fastest-growing big box franchised fitness club system in the high-value/low-price category, with more than 2.5 million members and 460 locations, according to a press release issued by Fitness Ventures.

"We are excited about our partnership with Fitness Ventures, a company with a strong vision and exceptional execution that has positioned itself for accelerated growth," said Amin Maredia, co-founder and managing partner of Meaningful Partners. "We are grateful to the Greenberg Traurig team for remarkable advice and counsel consistent with the firm's approach of proactive advice, skilled counsel, and vast resources."

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Corporate Global Co-Chair Mark J. Kelson, Corporate Shareholder Ron B. Birnkrant, and Corporate Associate Katie N. Saucier, all based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

Other team members included Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Shareholder Darren J. Abernethy in San Francisco, Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Brian S. Kelly in Los Angeles, Tax Shareholder Mindy B. Leathe in Miami, Corporate Shareholder Kyle C. Lennox in Chicago, Corporate Shareholder Justin E. Mann in Delaware, Corporate Shareholder Arleen A. Nand in Minneapolis, Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper in New York, Corporate Shareholder Emily Stephens in Los Angeles, Tax Shareholder Margaret J. Weil in Minneapolis, Real Estate Shareholder Alison R. Weinberg-Fahey in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City, Labor & Employment Shareholder Natasha L. Wilson in Atlanta, Corporate Practice Group Attorney Adrian F. Wiley in Chicago, Corporate Associate Ethan A. Bahar in Los Angeles, Banking & Financial Services Associate Amanda M. Blaske in Boston, Corporate Associate Alexis Frese in Los Angeles, Real Estate Associate Katelyn A. Giel in Phoenix, Corporate Associate Jeffrey Hassan in Los Angeles, Corporate Associate Colin Krull in Chicago, and Corporate Associate Kevin Shin in Los Angeles.

About Meaningful Partners: Meaningful Partners, with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX, invests in purposeful consumer businesses that have earned customer trust and loyalty, demonstrate a commitment to all stakeholders, and are led by management teams empowering positive purpose and performance. Meaningful Partners makes control and minority equity investments typically ranging from $10 million to $75+ million in lower-middle market and high-growth companies. The firm is led by an experienced investor and operator management team that leverages an Expert Community of 45+ CEO/Founders and discipline experts with over 850+ years of collective experience who bring relevant domain expertise to help accelerate the growth and impact at our partner companies. More at http://www.meaningfulpartners.com.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice: Public and private companies around the world turn to Greenberg Traurig for their M&A transactions. The firm advises clients in a variety of business combinations, across industries and deal sizes, from middle-market transactions to multi-billion dollar deals. The firm's vast experience with cross-border transactions includes advising companies and entrepreneurs throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. To learn more about Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, click here.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

